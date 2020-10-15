30 Games Optimized to Take Advantage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

With the launch of Microsoft's next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, right around the corner, Xbox has released a list of games that have been optimized for the hardware.

These titles are different from the backward compatible games, which are essentially brute-forced on the Xbox Series X|S with some enhancements being added to the games via the hardware. The optimized titles are different because the developer has provided an update that further enhances the games. In some respects, these games will run on par with their PC counterparts, or better.

Gears 5 is a good example, too, as the developer of the game, The Coalition, has confirmed that the game will use full PC Ultra settings with higher-resolution textures and volumetric fog. Also, Playground Games confirmed that Forza Horizon 4 would support a native 4K 60 frames per second, higher visual fidelity at longer distances, and faster loading times.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Here's a list of the games that have been optimized for play on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

You'll notice some of these games include upcoming titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. While titles that once graced the Xbox One and Xbox One X, including Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4, will look and play differently on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

(Image credit: Xbox)

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10th, 2020. Did you manage to get a pre-order in? Or are you looking to test your luck by picking up either of the consoles in stores on launch day? We'd love to know in the comments.