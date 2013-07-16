Buffalo Intros Two AirStation Extreme Wireless AC Routers

Texas-based Buffalo Technology introduced two new Wireless AC networking routers, the just-launched WZR-1750DHP and the upcoming WZR-1166DHP. Both belong in the company's AirStation Extreme family, support Beamforming technology, and provide a new intuitive user interface that allows consumers to easily manage their wireless network. The WZR-1750DHP currently costs $169.99 at participating retails and the WZR-1166DHP will cost $149.99 later this month.

According to the company, both routers are equipped with two wireless radios and Buffalo’s HighPower Technology for extreme performance and range, making them ideal for high-bandwidth applications such as online gaming and streaming HD content. They also have a USB 2.0 port and a USB 3.0 port supporting printers and NAS products, and five Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices and the Internet modem.

However the WZR-1750DHP will provide faster speeds, dishing out up to 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band (802.11ac) and up to 450 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz channel (802.11n). The cheaper WZR-1166DHP won't be quite so zippy, providing up to 866 Mbps on the 5 GHz band (802.11ac) and up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band (802.11n). Otherwise, both appear to be identical save for their power consumption and antenna configuration.

"With each new wireless gadget in the home and increasing online activities vying for bandwidth, consumers push the boundaries of their wireless networks on a daily basis," said Matt Dargis, vice president of sales at Buffalo Technology (USA), Inc. "We designed Buffalo’s new AirStation Extreme 11ac routers to meet these networking demands, providing high performance, feature packed Wi-Fi, ideal for the digital driven lifestyle."

Both routers can be configured as a wireless bridge. For example, consumers can purchase two WZR-1750DHP modems and establish one as the central network router, connecting it to the modem. The other unit can be established somewhere else within range and configured to wirelessly "bridge" network signals to and from the first device. This will help extend the overall wireless network into places the first router is unable to reach – device owners in the extended area simply connect wirelessly or via Ethernet to the second unit.

Buffalo's new routers also feature priority control QoS to regulate media and entertainment traffic such as Netflix, YouTube and Xbox LIVE, web filtering and parental controls powered by Norton, and an easy set-up process. And as previously stated, both routers support Beamforming technology which creates a more direct wireless signal as it specifically targets supported connected devices like the HTC One M7, Samsung Galaxy S4 and others.

Naturally the best compliment to Buffalo's two new Wireless AC routers is its dual-band client adapter for desktops and laptops, the $54.99 WI-U2-866D Wireless AC USB 2.0 adapter. It's only capable of speeds up to 866 Mbps on the 5 GHz band (up to 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz), so even if consumers bought both the WZR-1750DHP router and this adapter, they're only reaching WZR-1166DHP speeds. That said, a faster USB adapter more suitable for the WZR-1750DHP model could appear on the market before the end of the year.

