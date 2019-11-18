Adata 2TB SSD Drops to Lowest Price Yet: 9 Cents a Gig

(Image credit: Adata)

NAND prices are plummeting lately, which is great news for everyone interested in memory and SSDs. Today, we spotted a Black Friday tech deal on Newegg for a 2TB SSD that can be yours for just $184.99 – and it comes with free shipping!

Adata’s Ultimate SU800 2TB came out in 2016, but it’s got an almost unbeatable amount of space for its price point.

Adata 2TB SU800 SSD: was $249 now $184.

The SU800 is a great solution for big SSD storage at a great price.It can be a budget-friendly upgrade for an older slowing laptop that still runs on a 2.5-inch hard drive, or you can plop it into a modern laptop’s 2.5-inch slot for mass storage and continue running your OS and programs from the M.2 drive.View Deal

The unit relies on a SATA III connection and slots into a 2.5-inch bay. It is rated to have read and write speeds up to 550 and 500 MBbs, respectively, along with 80,000 random read and write IOPS and has a mean time between failure of 2-million hours.

Should you buy this SSD?

To learn more about this SSD, you can check out our Adata Ultimate SU800 SSD review; although, we didn't review the 2TB version on sale today. Of course, as a SATA SSD, it won't get the ultimate snappy performance that we’ve come to expect from today’s M.2 SSD, at this capacity you could well consider using this as a mass storage drive over a classic hard drive.

For a better performing drive if you’re not as space-hungry, perhaps consider the 500GB Samsung 860 EVO deal also available today.

But if you need big SSD space and performance isn’t your main priority, the Adata Ultimate SU800 2 TB is a great deal for $184.99

