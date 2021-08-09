Get Nearly $1,000 off This Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop With RTX 3080 GPU

The Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080 graphics just got a huge $909 price cut, which takes its price down to $2,400.

In this model, Dell pairs the most powerful laptop GPU on the market with a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor for a seriously powerful portable gaming rig. If you're getting tired of waiting for an RTX 3080 for your build and don't mind going portable, this is a pretty great plan B.

Alienware m15 R4: was $3,309 now $2,400 @ Dell

This configuration of Alienware's gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1.5TB of SSD storage.

Keeping all of these high-power components cool is Alienware’s Cryo-tech system, which combines a dual-intake/exhaust airflow design with loads of heat pipes, a massive high voltage fan and a vapor chamber.

And as you can read in our Alienware m15 R4 review , there’s a lot more to love about this machine. From the vibrant display with a 300Hz refresh rate, to the premium glass touchpad and snappy keyboard, this is a great pick for any gamer looking to step up their game.

Plus, with 11 I/O ports (including Gigabit ethernet and a microSD card reader) and a sleek design, this has the versatility to take pride of place in any home setup or be used on-the-go anywhere. If you’ve been looking for a good RTX 3080 laptop deal, this is the one for you!