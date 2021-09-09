AMD Launches 'Raise the Game' Bundle for Ryzen and Radeon Systems

AMD today announced a new bundle for qualifying systems packing both the company's Ryzen CPUs (3000 or 5000 series) and Radeon graphics cards (RX 6000 family). The bundle includes digital download codes for Far Cry 6 (releasing October 7) and Resident Evil Village as well as a 3-month trial for Xbox Game Pass. Both desktop and laptop systems are eligible.

To be eligible, desktop PCs have to be configured with at least a Ryzen 5 CPU, starting with the previous-gen Ryzen 5 3600 and topping out at the current star in AMD's lineup, the Ryzen 9 5950X.



The full list of desktop CPUs is:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

And the desktop GPUs consist of:

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

As for laptops, only those featuring the latest Ryzen 5000 series processors, starting at the Ryzen 5 5600H and 5600HS, and AMD Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs are included in the promotion.

This latest move by AMD aims to increase how attractive its offerings in the prebuilt gaming desktop market (including the best gaming PCs) are. It also so happens to be the area where AMD's GPUs are most likely selling closest to suggested retail price. More customers may opt for it if they were already planning on acquiring both the bundled games.

The bundle offer is currently available for North America and Europe at participating retailers.