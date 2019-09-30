AMD Announces Ryzen 3000 PRO Processors, Picasso PRO APUs, and Athlon PRO

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD announced its Ryzen PRO lineup, which is tailored for professional users, with little fanfare today. The new lineup is now globally available and includes Ryzen 3000 series models with Radeon Vega graphics along with AMD Athlon PRO models. AMD also disclosed that HP and Lenovo have systems already in the works that should ship in the coming months.

The new lineup includes 7nm desktop models in the Ryzen 9, 7, and 5 series, marking the debut of the 65W Ryzen 3900 PRO that recently popped up in recent listings from Biostar and the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC). This same model should soon come to the mainstream desktop, too, as a non-pro variant.

AMD also announced Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G and 3400GE, along with Ryzen 3 3200G and 3200GE models that are all still fabbed on the 12nm process with the Zen+ architecture. A lone Athlon processor rounds out the product stack.

Ryzen 3000 Pro Series Lineup

SEP (USD) Cores / Threads TDP Base Frequency Boost Frequency Total Cache PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Processor / Chipset) AMD Ryzen 9 3900X $499 12 / 24 105W 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 70MB 24 / 16 AMD Ryzen 9 3900* ? 12 / 24 65W 3.1 GHz 4.3 GHz 70MB 24 / 16 AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900 ? 12 / 24 65W 3.1 GHz 4.3 GHz 70MB 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 3700X $329 8 / 16 65W 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36MB 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 PRO 3700 ? 8 / 16 65W 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36MB 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 3600 $199 6 / 12 65W 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35MB 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 PRO 3600 ? 6 / 12 65W 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35MB 24 / 16

*Specification is not confirmed

Like its more well-endowed counterpart the Ryzen 9 3900X, the Ryzen 9 3900 comes with 12 Zen 2 cores and 24 threads but drops down from the 3900X's 105W TDP to a mere 65W. This results in paring back the base/boost frequencies to 3.1/4.3 GHz, respectively. This should represent the same specs we will see from this non-X model when it comes to market for the mainstream desktop segment, which we imagine should be soon given that its counterpart has now debuted with the PRO series. This new chip will add an unprecedented amount of threaded compute horsepower for the SFF crowd.

The Ryzen 7 PRO 3700 comes with eight cores and 16 threads, along with identical specifications to AMD's mainstream 3700X model, albeit with the addition of features tailored for the professional market. We can say the same for the Ryzen 5 PRO 3600, which is largely identical to the Ryzen 5 3600.

Ryzen Pro Desktop Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics

SEP (USD) Cores / Threads TDP Base Frequency Boost Frequency Total Cache Graphics Compute Units (CU) Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G ? 4 / 8 65W 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz 6MB 11 Ryzen 5 PRO 4300GE ? 4 / 8 35W 3.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6MB 11 Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G ? 4 / 4 65W 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz 6MB 8 Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE ? 4 / 4 35W 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz 6MB 8

The Ryzen 5 and 3 PRO 'Picasso' APUs recently came to light in a listing from motherboard-maker ASRock. These units are again very similar to their mainstream counterparts, thought the GE models slot in with a lower 35W TDP rating.

Athlon PRO Desktop Processor with Radeon Vega Graphics

SEP (USD) Cores / Threads TDP Base Frequency Boost Frequency Total Cache Graphics Compute Units (CU) Athlon PRO 300GE ? 2 / 4 35W 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz 5MB 3

A lone Athlon PRO 300GE model rounds out the new additions. This model adheres to a 35W TDP envelope and doesn't come with boost functionality, meaning it operates at a static 3.4 GHz on its two threaded cores. As expected for what should be an extremely price-sensitive part, it only comes with 3 Vega compute units (CU).

The Ryzen and Athlon PRO models come with features tailored for the professional market, like bolstered security and reliability features in AMD's GuardMI suite. That includes an on-die security processor and 'AMD Guard' full system memory encryption, along with AMD-certified support for ECC memory. These processors also feature longer warranties, among other features.

HP has two systems coming with the new processors:

The HP EliteDesk 705 G5 Small Form Factor is the world’s first AMD desktop PC with dual-M.2 drive capability and delivers impressive value with powerful performance, expandability, manageability and resilient security for the modern workplace. The HP EliteDesk 705 G5 SFF will be available in September starting at $669 USD.

is the world’s first AMD desktop PC with dual-M.2 drive capability and delivers impressive value with powerful performance, expandability, manageability and resilient security for the modern workplace. The HP EliteDesk 705 G5 SFF will be available in September starting at $669 USD. The HP EliteDesk 705 G5 Desktop Mini is the smallest and most powerful AMD Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business-class PC. With many configurable options, and built-in security and manageability in a compact design, this desktop mini pairs with the HP Mini-in-One 24 Display to revamp the modern workplace. The HP EliteDesk 705 G5 DM will be available in November starting at $679 USD.

Lenovo also has several new systems in the works:

That heritage continues with the ThinkCentre M75s-1 small form factor (SFF) and M75q-1 Tiny form factor offering the latest Ryzen PRO processors, up to 12-cores on the SFF model.The clean and sleek look and feel is backed up with strong security and manageability features. New for 2019 AMD platforms is the Smart Power-On feature allowing users to mount the desktops in more flexible locations, such as a wall, under a desk or behind a monitor. Simply press ALT+P on the keyboard to power on the system. The M75q-1 Tiny also now includes a USB Type-C port and an HDMI port as standard and the option of two additional user-defined ports.

AMD announced the processors are available globally, but hasn't listed recommended pricing.