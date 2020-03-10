AMD Ryzen 4000 Laptops Listed With March 16 Release Date

Update 3/10/2020: Since we've published this article we've spotted AMD Ryzen 4000 laptops from Asus on Newegg Canada as well. They're listed with a release date of March 16.

Original article:



AMD announced its new Ryzen 4000 H-Series high-performance laptop CPUs in January, and ever since it's been a waiting game for devices sporting them. But the wait is over -- at least in China. Spotted by hardware leaker @Momomo_US, Amazon China has now listed three Asus gaming laptops with the new chips.

These notebooks are the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II, ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IU and TUF FA706IU. The Zephyrus models are listed as packing the new AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS, and the TUF laptop is specced with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H.

(Image credit: Amazon China)

AMD Ryzen 4000 Laptop Specs

Asus G14 GA401II Asus G14 GA401IU Asus TUF FA706IU CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Memory 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 GPU GTX 1650 Ti (6GB) GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) SSD 512GB NVMe 512GB NVMe 1TB NVMe Price ￥9,999 ($1,437) ￥11,602 ($1,668) ￥10,359 ($1,489)

The specifications for the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H are freely available. The APU packs eight cores and 16 threads, has a base clock of 2.9 GHz and a max boost clock of up to 4.2 GHz on its best cores. It comes with a default TDP of 45W and seven GPU cores to save power during times when a system's dedicated graphics card isn't needed.

(Image credit: AMD)

Contrastingly, AMD has not officially announced the Ryzen 7 4800HS chip yet, so there is no product page for it on AMD's website yet nor did the Amazon pages reveal any details.

We have previously suspected that the Ryzen 7 4800HS is a more power-efficient chip than the 4800H, and others too expect it to be a more efficient chip with a 35W TDP. This wouldn't come as a surprise, given the slimmer form factor of the Zephyrus notebooks over the TUF laptop.

Either way, it's exciting to see the new Ryzen 4000 series mobile chips landing, and we're curious to see how they'll perform compared to the blue team's competition.