Ryzen 5 3500X Reviewed: Promising But Out Of Reach

AMD officially launched the Ryzen 5 3500X yesterday. Regrettably, the new six-core chip will not be available outside of the Chinese OEM market. Today, Chinese website Expreview posted its review of the Ryzen 5 3500X, which is probably as close as we'll ever get to it.
If it isn't clear by now, the Ryzen 5 3500X was conceived to go head to head with Intel's Core i5-9400F, which shares the same six-core, six-thread configuration. Logically, Expreview pitched the two processors against each other in its review. The publication also threw the Ryzen 5 3600 into the mix so we can see exactly how much of a performance difference there is between the two Ryzen siblings.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|PCIe Lanes
|Memory Support
|MSRP
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|6 / 12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|32MB
|65W
|PCIe 4.0 x 24
|Dual DDR4-3200
|$199
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500X
|6 / 6
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|32MB
|65W
|PCIe 4.0 x 24
|Dual DDR4-3200
|N/A
|Intel Core i5-9400F
|6 / 6
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|9MB
|65W
|PCIe 3.0 x 16
|Dual DDR4-2666
|$157
The Ryzen system employs MSI's B450M Mortar Titanium motherboard and G.Skill's FlareX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 memory kit with CL14-14-14-34 timings. The Intel system utilizes the B360M Mortar Titanium and an undisclosed DDR4-2666 memory kit, which is the maximum memory speed that B360 motherboards support. An XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf graphics card handles the graphical duties.
Expreview has a pretty detailed review of the Ryzen 5 3500X. We've summarized the benchmarks that we consider are the most representative of real-world performance.
Office, Web Browser, and Productivity
|PCMark 10
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|Score
|6,169
|5,860
|5,618
|Essentials
|10,724
|10,593
|10,142
|Productivity
|8,432
|8,010
|7,550
|Digital Content Creation
|7,046
|6,435
|6,285
|Word
|8,665
|8,524
|7,916
|Excel
|16,213
|14,727
|13,832
|PowerPoint
|12,295
|11,584
|11,460
|Edge
|8,635
|8,512
|7,638
According to the overall PCMark 10 scores, the Ryzen 5 3500X delivers up to 4.3% higher performance than the Core i5-9400F. Despite not having SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading), the Ryzen 5 3500X is only 5.3% slower than the Ryzen 5 3600.
Rendering, Encoding, and Compression
|Benchmark
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|WinRAR
|19,547
|13,236
|9,879
|7-Zip Compression
|45,515
|36,225
|29,184
|7-Zip Decompression
|787,969
|477,672
|453,480
|X264 FHD Benchmark
|50
|35.47
|34.9
|X265 HD Benchmark
|30
|23.99
|22.4
|Corona 1.3 Benchmark
|3,376,990
|2,148,210
|2,072,480
|POV-Ray 3.7.1 Beta 3 Single thread
|448.58
|445.25
|425.51
|POV-Ray 3.7.1 Beta 3 Multi-thread
|3,249.26
|2,338.25
|2,391.34
|Blender 2.80 Single Thread
|192.32
|196.23
|201.13
|Blender 2.80 Multi-thread
|25.52
|34.69
|36.03
|Cinebench R20 Single-core
|485
|467
|430
|Cinebench R20 Multi-core
|3,696
|2,650
|2,380
In general, the Ryzen 5 3500X is faster than the Core i5-9400F. In certain benchmarks, such as WinRAR or 7-Zip, there's a 34% and 24.1% performance delta, respectively. However, the other benchmarks show that the normal difference is usually between 2% to 11%.
Gaming
|Game
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|124.6
|122.7
|127.3
|Overwatch
|187.4
|188
|190.2
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|249.3
|238
|238
|Grand Theft Auto V
|151.2
|154.4
|142
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|114
|110
|110
|Total War: Three Kingdoms
|73.6
|73.3
|73.3
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|65
|65
|59
|Far Cry 5
|109
|108
|111
|Metro Exodus
|63.39
|63.25
|63.63
When it comes to gaming, it's fair to say that the Ryzen 5 3500X performs in the same ballpark of the Core i5-9400F. Some titles favor AMD, while others favor Intel. The Ryzen 5 3500X beat the Core i5-9400F in two of the nine tested games. Both chips tie in three of them. So the scales lean slightly to Intel's side.
Power Consumption
|Load
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Ryzen 5 3500X
|Core i5-9400F
|Idle
|54W
|47.5W
|42W
|AIDA64 Stress FPU
|132W
|124W
|111W
Although both the Ryzen 5 3500X and Core i5-9400F are rated with a 65W TDP (thermal design power), Expreview's tests show that AMD's chip is seemingly more power hungry. The Ryzen 5 3500X draws up to 13.1% and 11.7% more power than the Core i5-9400F at idle and heavy loads, respectively.
Since the Ryzen 5 3500X is an OEM chip, AMD doesn't list a recommended price for it. However, JD.com, a major Chinese retailer, has the Ryzen 5 3500X listed for 1,099 yuan, which approximately translates to $154. However, Intel recently lowered the Core i5-9400F's recommended pricing from $182 to $157. At any rate, the Core i5-9400F can be found for as low as $139.99.
Also, at least in China the 3500X is OEM only. Reversing that for the US (or Europe) would go against the whole idea; offering a more affordable SKU for a cost-sensitive market. This means you won't be able to purchase it outside pre-built systems (and aftermarket gray resellers), even if it ever makes its way to western markets. Would you order one from Aliexpress? :)
It's also possible that, with the way the existing models are selling, AMD doesn't have enough faulty dies to commit to non-SMT SKUs to satisfy the demand of the entire world. This is another reason to limit such a product to a single - albeit large - market.
2300x up to 1200 still stay strong on that end, and they still want to get some $ from 1/2 series.
Its not good to segment the market so much, as they now ride the train of being faster than Intel for WHOLE 3'rd gen lineup.
What would a Ryzen 3500X offer? Performance similar to an i5-9400F, for around the same price as the 9400F. Looking on PCPartPicker, all but one online retailer in the US currently has the 9400F priced under $150, with Amazon selling it for $140. AMD would need to charge no more than that for the 3500X for it to make any sense, and why do that when they can simply leave SMT enabled and sell the same processor near the $200 price point, where it already offers notably better value than the competition? At close to $150, there would be no thread or core count advantage over the 9400F, and no price advantage either. And with 7nm production being as limited as it is, pricing it much below that wouldn't make much sense. Plus, it's already possible to get last generation's Ryzen 2600 with SMT enabled for around $120, which seems like a really good deal even if it lacks the 15% higher IPC of Zen 2.
I kind of doubt that any meaningful number of chips would "need" to have SMT disabled. It should be an integral function of each core, so if the SMT of a core didn't work, most likely the entire core wouldn't work. And these are already chips that have a pair of cores disabled, just like the 3600, so presumably a defective core would just be disabled entirely.
Most likely, the SMT is perfectly functional on these chips, and is just getting disabled for market-segmentation reasons. That is what Intel does. A 9900K and a 9700K are the same silicon, just one has had its SMT disabled so that they can charge a $100+ premium for the feature.
I suspect the same applies to most of the cores AMD disables for their 6 and 12-core processors as well. Most are probably functional cores, though they are likely the lowest-binned cores on the chip. Defective cores could also be disabled though.
It is probable that binning is being used to differentiate which chips end up in the 3600, and which in the 3500X, but their clocks are pretty close. I suppose some chips might fall just short of hitting the 3600's boost clocks though.
The binning in this case is probably based on power or voltage; if you get dies with more than 2 cores that have exceptionally poor efficiency characteristics, you can make it easier for them to clock reasonably within the power limits by reducing the most work they can ever do - by disabling SMT. Since Windows scheduler will know to put lightly threaded workloads on the best cores, this wouldn't affect frequencies in those workloads much, either.
The way AMD needs/wants to symmetrically disable the same number of cores from each CCX, may require them to introduce an SKU such as 3500X, to harvest "lopsided" dies, where one CCX has 2 or 3 poor cores.
If you only have at most 1 really bad efficiency cores per CCX, they'd obviously get disabled, and depending on the quality of the remaining 6, be used in in a 3600, 3600X, 3900X, Threadripper or EPYC.
I don't think @cryoburner was referring to boost clocks on any CPU sold as a 3600; Rather why a die with six functional cores - a potential candidate for 3600 use - would be relegated to use in a 3500X.
My guess is that it won't happen, at least not any time soon, because of a combination of factors:
The yield of Zen 2 chiplets is way too good to provide a sufficient amount of chiplets that won't be good enough for the more profitable SKUs.
The demand for Zen2 products is very high, with production of CPUs (putting the pieces together) being a bottleneck. The lucrative SKUs get priority.
The parts of a Zen 2 Ryzen (I/O chip, substrate, IHS, pins, etc) and the manufacturing of the CPU is (I guess) still to expensive for a low cost SKU, even if it's using "discarded" chiplets.