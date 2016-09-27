AOC Agon Displays Land In US, Include Nvidia G-Sync Option

AOC announced that its Agon-series gaming displays are coming to the U.S. in the form of two 27-inch QHD monitors. Meet the AG271QX and AG271QG.

The new displays both feature a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 50,000,00:1 dynamic contrast ratio, with a 350 cd/m2 brightness rating. The AG271QX sports a 144Hz TN panel with a 1ms response time, a 170/160 degree viewing angle, and support for Adaptive-Sync technology.

The AG271QG is priced higher, with an IPS display featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and slightly better viewing angles (178/178 degrees). Nvidia G-Sync technology also adds to the premium price tag.

Both displays feature AOC’s Flicker-Free Technology and Low Blue Light mode, which the company claimed reduces eye strain, discomfort, and fatigue during extended gaming sessions. The stand’s height, tilt, and swivel can be adjusted, and it sports a carrying handle for easy transport to a LAN party or eSports event. There is also a headphone holder on the side of the display. Clearly, the AOC Agon series is built with gamers in mind.

AOC’s Agon lineup also features switchable Game Mode presets that can be toggled using the QuickSwitch Controller, a separate keypad that makes it so that you don't have to reach under or behind the monitor to change settings. Input options for the two displays differ; the TN-based AG271QX features a DVI, HDMI, MHL, DisplayPort, and D-Sub interface, whereas the AG271QG (IPS panel) has only an HDMI and DisplayPort.

The AOC Agon AG271QX is available now at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg with an MSRP of $600 (although it’s currently available for $500 at Newegg and Amazon). The IPS-based AG271QG will be available starting in October with an MSRP of $800.