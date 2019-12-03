Best Cyber Monday Ryzen Deals: Lowest Prices on AMD CPUs

From a value perspective, AMD’s Ryzen CPUs have been game-changers. Now, many of those processors are upping their value-add even more, as we're already seeing plenty of great deals on Ryzen chip this Cyber Monday tech deals season.
With the top-end consumer 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X officially launched, prices are dropping on the less-powerful, current-gen CPUs, like the Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600 and even more. Those are all still fantastic chips, with the benefit of the latest 7nm process technology and AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, along with bandwidth-doubling PCIe 4.0 support.
But if you’re after a bargain, the company’s last-generation Ryzen 2000 chips are seeing big price slashes throughout this Cyber Monday. And we've also seen some great deals on first-gen Ryzen chips too. Below, we’ve put together a list of some of key Ryzen CPUs to help you find the perfect deal for your next rig. For models where there's a great sale currently, we've highlighted the deal. For others, we have up-to-the-minute real-time price lists for you to check out. Remember, no matter which model you buy, you'll need a compatible motherboard with an AM4 CPU socket.
AMD Ryzen 5 1600: was $143, now $136 @ Amazon
With six cores and a Boost clock of 3.6GHz, plus a good in-box cooler, the Ryzen 5 1600 is an excellent processor for the price. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399, now $329 @Amazon
With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: now $236 @ Walmart
AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X is a 6-core 7nm CPU that can boost up to 4.4 GHz and is, therefore, excellent for building mid-tier gaming systems on a budget. It's still not cheap, but at this price you're getting a lot of performance per dollar.
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X: was $149, now $119 @Amazon
The Ryzen 5 2600X is a six-core, 12-thread processor that clocks in with a 3.6 GHz base clock and a 4.2 GHz boost clock. AMD includes its Wraith Spire cooler with the Ryzen 5 2600X.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $119 @Amazon
This package comes with a CPU, Wraith Stealth Cooler, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. It has 6 cores and a Max Boost frequency of 3.9 GHz. It's currently on Amazon for 42% off.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G: was $99, now $92 @ Walmart
This inexpensive processor features four cores and built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics that make it possible to play some games at low settings. The CPU can boost up to 4 GHz and the GPU is rated for 1.25 GHz.View Deal
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: was $899, now $669 @Amazon
This CPU initially release in 2018. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper is a 16 core processor with a max boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. If you're looking for a CPU with power, this is definitely a contender. It's currently available on Amazon for $679.View Deal