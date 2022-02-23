Dell Updates G15 Gaming Laptops With New CPU and GPU Options

Dell's gaming laptops might be significantly less glamorous than their Alienware stable mates. However, since they arrived on the scene post Alienware buy-out, the Dell G-Series have taken a nugget of that higher-end technology, cooling know-how and design to the masses. Now Dell has updated its low-to mid-range gaming laptop series with some of the newest mobile CPUs and GPUs from Intel and Nvidia.

Called the New Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Series, these laptops are 15.6-inch screen form factor only. Since the G15 Series succeeded the G Series, Dell has left the 17.3-inch market to its Alienware brand. Despite only having one screen size, you still have a choice between three display panels when you go to configure your machine.

(Image credit: Dell)

The cheapest option for your screen is the 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz panel with max 250 nits brightness. Moving up a tier you can opt for the FHD 165Hz panel with max 300 nits brightness. The top-end choice is a QHD 240Hz panel with max 400 nits brightness. These are all VA type screens but be warned that the cheapest option has a rather poor color gamut. Please check the model you are interested in before purchasing.

Moving along to the first of the headlining changes, Intel's Alder Lake mobile processors have arrived for the G15. You only get two choices here: an Intel Core i5-12500H (12C/16T), or a Core i7-12700H (14C/20T). You can see by the cores and threads ratio that these processors mix performance and efficiency cores, which is a particularly apt for laptops.

Graphics options expand on the choices of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, and 3060 of yesteryear, with the CES 2022 show announced RTX 3070 Ti.

Other key specs such as RAM and storage can be configured. For example buyers can choose from the meager 8GB single-channel to an adequate 16GB dual-channel RAM option. Storage (PCI NVMe) options are similarly skinflint, ranging from 256GB, to 512GB to 1TB at the top of the range. Please be aware that in the Dell configurator, when you change some options, other options will be forced to change. For example, the faster processor must be selected to get more than 8GB of RAM or the RTX 3060 or better.

Another thing to look out for is that the port selection changes depending upon your GPU choice. All systems get 1x 3.5 mm jack, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Power in, 1x RJ45, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and USB Type-C port with DisplayPort with alt mode. However the configurations with the Intel Core i712700H have a USB Type-C port that is Thunderbolt 4 compatible.

Other standard features are a 720p webcam with digital-array microphones, 1 headset (headphone and microphone combo) port, stereo speakers 2 x 2.5 W, with Realtek ALC3254, dual-array microphones, Qwerty Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad and G-Key, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) Wi-Fi + Bluetooth, 6-Cell Battery, 86WHr, and 240W AC adapter.

These laptops measure Height: 26.90 mm (1.06 inch) x Width: 357.30 mm (14.07 inch) x Depth: 272.11 mm (10.74 inch) and weigh between 2.5 and 2.7kg, depending upon configuration choices.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell's product design hasn't changed much if at all from last year. However, Dell is promising three color options with the new G15; Dark Shadow Grey, Phantom Grey with speckles, or Specter Green with Camouflage (coming soon).

If you are thinking of buying a New Dell G15 gaming laptop there is quite a configuration maze to navigate through unless you can aiming for the cheapest ($899), or are willing to splash out on the most expensive option ($1,999). In either case, it might be best to await a third party review or two before making your choice, and remember to consider specs very carefully with a laptop, because decisions with this type of device may last the whole life of the product, unlike with a desktop PC.

While you are pondering over laptops, it might be worth a look over our recent Best PC and Laptop Deals, and our summary of the Best Gaming Laptops of 2022, so far.