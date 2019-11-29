Dell XPS 13 Drops to Low Black Friday Prices, Starting at $849

The Dell XPS 13 is the company's flagship laptop, and on Black Friday it's on a sale for the lowest price we've seen it yet. The latest model, with Intel's 10th Gen "Comet Lake" processors, is 12% off with the coupon code SAVE12.

For the base model with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, that brings you from $999.99 to $849.99. For the lowest pre-configured model we would recommend, with an Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, you'll go from $1,199.99 to $1,055.99.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 with higher end specs (that's on sale, too!), including an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. We found the 13-inch display to be bright and colorful, and we're thankful that Dell has put the webcam above the display.

The design is tried and true, and most importantly, we got strong battery life from this laptop in our testing.

If you prefer a 2-in-1, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (which we also reviewed) is on sale with the same code.