DRAM Supply to Further Tighten Through Q3

SK Hynix announced that itwould cut DRAM supply in Q4 as it transitions a portion of that production towards CMOS image sensors. As this follows news of potential supply shortages by the Korean firm, it appears that any supply recovery will be used for the production of devices other than DRAM.

Since this also follows a power outage at Toshiba that initially tightened supply, pushing wholesale memory prices 20% skyward in mere weeks, consumers should expect continued price increases throughout the coming quarter. Perhaps it was never a better time to buy memory than two weeks ago?