Framework Laptop Mainboard Powers Custom 60% Mechanical Keyboard

CJ from Elevated Systems has created an all-in-one 60% keyboard with a Framework Laptop mainboard inside for a truly unique cyberdeck creation that he posted to YouTube. The unit is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor which has 4 cores, 8 threads, and can reach speeds as fast as 4.7GHz.

The design was inspired by the Commodore 64, resulting in its compact footprint. CJ has dubbed his new creation the CJ64 which is neatly featured in the top left corner of the keyboard.

The setup is designed with a few ports accessible from the outside including a USB port for a mouse, an HDMI port for video output and input for a power cord. With the Framework's modular design, he could change those ports out for other options later. The Framework website has additional information about the board used in this project including specifications and additional options like DIY kits.

(Image credit: CJ, Elevated Systems)

The 3D-printed housing was created from scratch using Fusion 360 and was designed to not only provide a mounting system for the main board but also establish exterior port access. This project is a really fun repurpose of Framework hardware and, as fans of the Raspberry Pi 400, we can’t help but appreciate the hard work.

To get a closer look at this project and the assembly process, check out the original tutorial shared to YouTube by CJ and be sure to follow Elevated Systems for more cool projects.