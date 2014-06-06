Trending

Galaxy Shows Single Slot GTX 750 Ti, 6GB 780, 2GHz LC

The long-sought single-slot high-performance graphics solution?

The biggest news in graphics at Computex (arguably) didn't come from a high-end card or top US brand, but instead from a company that many of us think is second tier. Then again, Galaxy is much bigger in other parts of the world.

And the card? The long-awaited single-slot GTX 750 Ti Razor. Get ready to pack that system folks; this one uses the standard 750 Ti specs with a wide-but-thin cooler that saves you half the slot space.

That's not to say the company wouldn't put on a show. Also present was its record-breaking GTX 780 Ti HOF V20. Its oversized 16+3 phase voltage regulator isn't news by now, nor is its EKWB-made custom water block, but the O/C is nonetheless impressive.

A week old according to some reports, the Galaxy GTX 780 HOF 6 GB was still fresh enough to sit up-front on Galaxy's stand. Though the extra performance of 6 GB remains dubious to most gamers, it really comes in handy when using 4K-displays and SLI.

  • de5_Roy 06 June 2014 18:13
    if you squint real hard, you can also make out the presence of revolutionary new DDR5 vram that partly makes this single slot gtx 750ti real.
    ....
    ....or may be just a typo... :P
  • Shad0wguy 06 June 2014 18:55
    I really dig the white PCBs. More companys should do that.
  • balister 06 June 2014 19:55
    Little too late in the game to be coming out with a 6GB version of the 780Ti considering we should be seeing Maxwell x80s in the November/December time frame (which will hopefully come with 3GB or even 4GB base). If Galaxy had come out with the 6GB version 3 or 4 months ago, it would have been something to think about, not so much now with Maxwell on the horizon.
  • Onus 06 June 2014 20:31
    Now someone needs to make that GTX750Ti low-profile, and I'll be all over it for my tiny InWin miniITX case.
  • ShadyHamster 06 June 2014 22:00
    Galaxy has one of them too.
    http://www.galaxytechus.com/__US__/Product6/ProductDetail?proID=146&isStop=0
  • tryingmybest 06 June 2014 22:13
    Galaxy has one of them too.
    http://www.galaxytechus.com/__US__/Product6/ProductDetail?proID=146&isStop=0

    that low profile card is dual slots , wont do.
  • Onus 06 June 2014 22:24
    ^Sad, but true. It needs to be low-profile AND single slot. That may seem like a tall order, but more than one HD7750 fits that description, and it uses even more power than the GTX, so it ought to be possible.
  • BranFlake5 06 June 2014 22:56
    I'm really digging the White PCB and single slot card. Good Job Galaxy.
  • chtl22 07 June 2014 00:03
    I can't find any info on the 780 ti 6gb and when you zoom in for the picture of the ti there is no mention of it being 6gb. Also when you go to their site and look at v2.0 780 ti it only has the 3gb model listed under v2.0. I'm wondering if it's a mistake in the title since the regular 780 is in fact 6gb.
    Reply
  • zhunt99 07 June 2014 00:44
    This makes me miss my single slot 8800 GT
