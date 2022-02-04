Trending

Get This Gigabyte 4K HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

This is a good weekend for cheap deals!

Right now, this 32-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 from Gigabyte is down to its lowest ever price, thanks to a discount code from Newegg.

Alongside this affordable M32U display, which will help you make the most of your shiny GPU, PS5 or Xbox Series X, the RTX 3080-armed Alienware Aurora desktop is still getting serious price cuts. Plus, you can continue to save big on 12th Gen Intel CPUs and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte M32U:  was $799, now $699 at Newegg with code EMCBP442

Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $699 at Newegg with code EMCBP442
This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers.

View Deal
Alienware Aurora R12

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080): was $2,869, now $2,155 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix PG259QNR:  was $799, now $549 at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix PG259QNR: was $799, now $549 at Amazon
This 24-inch, eSports-tier FHD display boasts a 1 ms response time and a 360 Hz refresh rate, decent brightness and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

View Deal
Intel Core i5-12600K:  was $299, now $279 at Newegg with code EMCBP325

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $299, now $279 at Newegg with code EMCBP325
The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use.

View Deal
MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $929 at Newegg

MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $929 at Newegg
This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Intel Core i7-12700K:  was $414, now $374 at Newegg with free copy of Dying Light 2

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $374 at Newegg with free copy of Dying Light 2
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

View Deal

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
