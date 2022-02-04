Get This Gigabyte 4K HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Right now, this 32-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 from Gigabyte is down to its lowest ever price, thanks to a discount code from Newegg.

Alongside this affordable M32U display, which will help you make the most of your shiny GPU, PS5 or Xbox Series X, the RTX 3080-armed Alienware Aurora desktop is still getting serious price cuts. Plus, you can continue to save big on 12th Gen Intel CPUs and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $699 at Newegg with code EMCBP442

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080): was $2,869, now $2,155 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Asus ROG Strix PG259QNR: was $799, now $549 at Amazon

This 24-inch, eSports-tier FHD display boasts a 1 ms response time and a 360 Hz refresh rate, decent brightness and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $299, now $279 at Newegg with code EMCBP325

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use.

MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $929 at Newegg

This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $374 at Newegg with free copy of Dying Light 2

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

