Intel Quietly Launches Core i3-10100F to Battle the Non-Existent Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel 10th Generation Core i3 Processor

Intel 10th Generation Core i3 Processor (Image credit: Intel)

Intel has now listed the Core i3-10100F, a processor that wasn't part of the chipmaker's initial 10th Generation Comet Lake-S launch, on its ARK website. However, the chip still isn't on the company's master price list.

The Core i3-10100F poises to be the new budget gaming champion. The 14nm Comet Lake chip arrives with four cores and eight threads clocked at 3.6 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3 GHz. With a 65W TDP (thermal power design), the quad-core part has relatively low cooling requirements, which is good news for budget builders.

As the "F" suffix in the model name indicates, the Core i3-10100F lacks integrated graphics. The processor won't miss it anyway since it's aimed at the gaming crowd that'll likely pair the chip with a discrete gaming graphics card. According to Intel, the Core i3-10100F will retail for between $79 and $97; however, the chipmaker doesn't state when the quad-core processor will hit the retail channels.

ProcessorsCores / ThreadsBase / Boost Clocks (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)TDP (W)MSRP
Core i3-10100F4 / 83.6 / 4.3665$79 - $97
Ryzen 3 3300X4 / 83.8 / 4.31665$120

It's crystal clear that Intel's Core i3-10100F is gunning for the elusive Ryzen 3 3300X. AMD's chip, which is based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and 7nm node, also has a four-core, eight-thread configuration. Compared to the Core i3-10100F, the Ryzen 3 3300X has a 200 MHz higher base clock and 10MB more L3 cache.

Like the Core i3-10100F, the Ryzen 3 3300X doesn't have integrated graphics. The Zen 2 processor also competes in the 65W category, so it's the perfect opponent for the Core i3-10100F. AMD includes the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler with the Ryzen 3 3300X, while Intel probably delivers the Core i3-10100F with the same nameless stock heatsink the chipmaker has been using all these years.

While the Ryzen 3 3300X was available for a short period after launch, it has been out of stock pretty much everywhere for roughly five months. It remains to be seen whether the Core i3-10100F can match the Ryzen 3 3300X in gaming performance. If it does, Intel has a sure winner on its hands if the chipmaker can provide a sufficient supply of the Core i3-10100F to the market. 

  • JfromNucleon 10 October 2020 18:18
    Hmmmmm, AMD still hasn't announced lower end zen 3 processors, so... This might actually play a bit to Intel's advantage especially for those just getting into building a pc on a budget
  • TCA_ChinChin 10 October 2020 18:30
    Interesting to see Intel have such a good offering on the low end. This is indeed a great opportunity for Intel to make more inroads to the under 100$ market. We'll have to wait and see what the low end of Zen 3 compares to this one.
  • GregoryDude 10 October 2020 18:45
    This may be intel's new niche for now; Today, Intel is the budget alternative to AMD. It is much cheaper for me today to build an intel setup with an i3-9100f vs an AMD Ryzen alternative. This new i3-10100f CPU will be the "go to" budget gaming chip considering it will even be cheaper than the Ryzen 3100.

    Also, although my main gaming rig is a Ryzen 3900x, I built a rig for someone recently with an i9-9900K cpu which I was able to pick up at Newegg for $379, coupled with an inexpensive Z390 motherboard and it nearly matched my rig in performance, yet was a couple hundred bucks cheaper overall. It's weird how the tides have turned but that's the reality I guess.
