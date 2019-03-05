Intel Retires 6th-Generation Skylake CPUs

Intel launched its 6th-generation Skylake processors back in August 2015. After a four-year run, the Santa Clara chipmaker is finally wheeling the 14nm chips into the retirement home.
Intel had already discontinued various Skylake models, including the Intel Core i7-6700K, Core i5-6600K, Core i5-6402P and Core i3-6098P, two years ago. It is a bit surprising how long it took Intel to retire the remaining Skylake CPUs, especially considering the chipmaker's 14nm deficit struggles.
According to the Intel Product Change Notification (PCN) document, OEMs and retailers can have until September 27 deadline to place their last orders. The final shipment date is March 6, 2020.
A total of 22 Skylake chips have reached the end-of-life (EOL) status. The retirees span from the entry-level dual-core Celeron parts up to quad-core Core i7 models.
Newly EOL 6th-Generation Skylake Processors
|Marketing Name
|Processor#
|Product Code
|S-Spec
|MM#
|Stepping
|Intel Core i5-6400T Processor
|I5-6400T
|CM8066201920000
|S R2BS
|943464
|R0
|Intel Core i7-6700T Processor
|I7-6700T
|CM8066201920202
|S R2BU
|943466
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
|I5-6600
|CM8066201920401
|S R2BW
|943468
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
|I5-6400
|CM8066201920506
|S R2BY
|943470
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6500T Processor
|I5-6500T
|CM8066201920600
|S R2BZ
|943471
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6600T Processor
|I5-6600T
|CM8066201920601
|S R2C0
|943472
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
|I5-6600
|BX80662I56600
|S R2BW
|944461
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
|I5-6400
|BX80662I56400
|S R2BY
|944464
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
|I5-6600
|BXC80662I56600
|S R2BW
|944473
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
|I5-6400
|BXC80662I56400
|S R2BY
|944475
|R0
|Intel Core i3-6320 Processor
|I3-6320
|CM8066201926904
|S R2H9
|945192
|S0
|Intel Core i3-6300 Processor
|I3-6300
|CM8066201926905
|S R2HA
|945193
|S0
|Intel Core i3-6300T Processor
|I3-6300T
|CM8066201927004
|S R2HD
|945205
|S0
|Intel Core i3-6100T Processor
|I3-6100T
|CM8066201927102
|S R2HE
|945206
|S0
|Intel Pentium Processor G4500
|G4500
|CM8066201927319
|S R2HJ
|945269
|S0
|Intel Pentium Processor G4520
|G4520
|CM8066201927407
|S R2HM
|945298
|S0
|Intel Pentium Processor G4400T
|G4400T
|CM8066201927506
|S R2HQ
|945362
|S0
|Intel Pentium Processor G4500T
|G4500T
|CM8066201927512
|S R2HS
|945382
|S0
|Intel Celeron Processor G3900T
|G3900T
|CM8066201928505
|S R2HT
|945383
|S0
|Intel Celeron Processor G3920
|G3920
|CM8066201928609
|S R2HX
|945387
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor
|I3-6300
|BX80662I36300
|S R2HA
|945908
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6300T Processor
|I3-6300T
|BX80662I36300T
|S R2HD
|945909
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor
|I3-6100T
|BX80662I36100T
|S R2HE
|945910
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor
|I3-6100
|BX80662I36100
|S R2HG
|945911
|S0
|Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900
|G3900
|BX80662G3900
|S R2HV
|945912
|S0
|Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3920
|G3920
|BX80662G3920
|S R2HX
|945913
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor
|I3-6300
|BXC80662I36300
|S R2HA
|945914
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor
|I3-6100T
|BXC80662I36100T
|S R2HE
|945917
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor
|I3-6100
|BXC80662I36100
|S R2HG
|945918
|S0
|Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900
|G3900
|BXC80662G3900
|S R2HV
|945919
|S0
|Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500
|G4500
|BX80662G4500
|S R2HJ
|946003
|S0
|Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4400
|G4400
|BX80662G4400
|S R2HK
|946004
|S0
|Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4520
|G4520
|BX80662G4520
|S R2HM
|946006
|S0
|Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500
|G4500
|BXC80662G4500
|S R2HJ
|946008
|S0
|Boxed Intel Core i3-6320 Processor
|I3-6320
|BX80662I36320
|S R2H9
|946089
|S0
|Intel Core i5-6400T Processor
|I5-6400T
|CM8066201920000
|S R2L1
|947201
|R0
|Intel Core i7-6700T Processor
|I7-6700T
|CM8066201920202
|S R2L3
|947203
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
|I5-6600
|CM8066201920401
|S R2L5
|947205
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
|I5-6400
|CM8066201920506
|S R2L7
|947207
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6500T Processor
|I5-6500T
|CM8066201920600
|S R2L8
|947208
|R0
|Intel Core i5-6600T Processor
|I5-6600T
|CM8066201920601
|S R2L9
|947209
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6400T Processor
|I5-6400T
|BXC80662I56400T
|S R2L1
|947546
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i7-6700T Processor
|I7-6700T
|BXC80662I76700T
|S R2L3
|947547
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6500T Processor
|I5-6500T
|BXC80662I56500T
|S R2L8
|947548
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6600T Processor
|I5-6600T
|BXC80662I56600T
|S R2L9
|947549
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
|I5-6600
|BX80662I56600
|S R2L5
|947561
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
|I5-6400
|BX80662I56400
|S R2L7
|947563
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
|I5-6600
|BXC80662I56600
|S R2L5
|947568
|R0
|Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
|I5-6400
|BXC80662I56400
|S R2L7
|947570
|R0
