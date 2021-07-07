Intel Retires Lakefield and 10th Gen Low Power CPUs

Intel has released a Product Change Notification and it seems that many 10th Gen Comet Lake-U, Ice Lake-U, and 11th Gen Lakefield series of low-power processors days are numbered. These chips are now in product discontinuance, with final shipments being made in April 2022.

Product Change Notification Processor 118334-00 Intel® Core™ i5-L16G7 Processor Intel® Core™ i3-L13G4 Processor 118339-00 Intel® Core™ i7-10710U Processor Intel® Core™ i3-10110U Processor Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Processor Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Processor Intel® Core™ i7-10710U Processor Intel® Core™ i7-10510U Processor Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Processor Intel® Core™ i3-10110U Processor 118340-00 Intel® Core™ i7-10810U Processor Intel® Celeron® Processor 5205U Intel® Core™ i7-10810U Processor Intel® Core™ i7-10610U Processor Intel® Core™ i5-10310U Processor 118348-00 Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Processor Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1 Processor Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1 Processor Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 Processor Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7 Processor Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4 Processor Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 Processor Intel® Pentium® Processor 6805 Intel® Celeron® Processor 5805

Seeing Lakefield retired so early (released in Q2 2020) is a little bit of a surprise, as these are hybrid CPUs that make use of Intel’s 3D stacking Foveros tech on the 10nm Tremont architecture. It had one high performance CPU core with four power-efficient cores, taking design cues from cellphone chips. It benched well enough, but few products based on the tech have made it to market, so it seems that these two CPUs are all that we shall see of Intel's Lakefield.

If you want a hybrid architecture CPU and you can wait, then Alder Lake would seem to be the best option. However, if you’re desperate for these 11th and 10th generation parts, there is still time to pick them up as final shipments will come at the end of April 2022.