Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Falls to its Lowest Ever Price

Get $38 off the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse at Amazon , which takes it down to just $91.99.

We’ve written about this premium, ambidextrous gaming mouse as a deal before, but even we didn’t expect the price to fall this low!

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse: was $129.99, now $91.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse has a premium, sturdy build while remaining super light. Alongside this, the unique Hero sensor sports 16,000 DPI tracking (upgradeable to 25,600 with software), 8 programmable buttons and a speedy 1ms response rate.View Deal

When we tested the G Pro Wireless, it was good enough to take one of the top spots on our best wireless mouse list, for its accessible ambidextrous design, rapid response time and lightweight construction for fast navigation in the heat of gameplay. Plus, the rechargeable battery can go for 48 hours on one charge.

Our only complaint was the price, which has been resolved by this deep 29% discount, to make for a great cable-free option for any gaming enthusiast.