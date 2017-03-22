MSI Reveals Five Custom GTX 1080 Ti Cards, Frustratingly Few Details

Although MSI is a wee bit late with revealing its custom GTX 1080 Ti cards, it finally revealed them. Unfortunately, although the reveal does show a handful of shiny new cards, there are few accompanying details and no more than a single banner image. Nevertheless, here are the MSI GTX 1080 Ti Aero, Armor, Gaming X, Sea Hawk EK, and the Sea Hawk.

At the top of the air-cooled line is the GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X, which comes with MSI’s TwinFrozr VI cooler and RGB lighting. Topping that is a custom PCB design with 10-phase VRM circuitry. A step lower is the Armor card, which comes with a simpler cooler and PCB. The Aero card comes with a blower-style cooler to bring its price as close to MSRP as possible.

MSI's two Sea Hawk cards are sort of two sides the same coin: the one is cooled with an all-in-one liquid cooler made by Corsair, whereas the other comes with a neat EKWB water block installed for use in a custom loop. (Igor Wallossek of Tom's Hardware Germany pulled off 2.1GHz this way).

For now, that’s all we know. We’ll keep you posted as more information regarding frequencies, pricing, and better images come in.