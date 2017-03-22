Trending

MSI Reveals Five Custom GTX 1080 Ti Cards, Frustratingly Few Details

By

MSI has come around with its custom GTX 1080 Ti reveal, but there's not as much information as we'd like about the new cards.

Although MSI is a wee bit late with revealing its custom GTX 1080 Ti cards, it finally revealed them. Unfortunately, although the reveal does show a handful of shiny new cards, there are few accompanying details and no more than a single banner image. Nevertheless, here are the MSI GTX 1080 Ti Aero, Armor, Gaming X, Sea Hawk EK, and the Sea Hawk.  

At the top of the air-cooled line is the GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X, which comes with MSI’s TwinFrozr VI cooler and RGB lighting. Topping that is a custom PCB design with 10-phase VRM circuitry. A step lower is the Armor card, which comes with a simpler cooler and PCB. The Aero card comes with a blower-style cooler to bring its price as close to MSRP as possible.

MSI's two Sea Hawk cards are sort of two sides the same coin: the one is cooled with an all-in-one liquid cooler made by Corsair, whereas the other comes with a neat EKWB water block installed for use in a custom loop. (Igor Wallossek of Tom's Hardware Germany pulled off 2.1GHz this way).

For now, that’s all we know. We’ll keep you posted as more information regarding frequencies, pricing, and better images come in.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mac_angel 22 March 2017 23:08
    it's not just MSI, but all third party companies. Is there a TSO or NDA on them or something?
    Reply
  • takeshi7 22 March 2017 23:32
    It's probably that they just don't want to put any specs in stone until they see what the competition does.
    Reply
  • Math Geek 22 March 2017 23:55
    i gave up checking for specs at this point. figure in another week or so they will hopefully come out.

    no surprises on the models released but some specs to go with them would be nice.
    Reply
  • chaosmassive 23 March 2017 04:54
    how is this frustrating?

    custom cooler, add few extra Mhz on GPU and Memory clock
    and move on
    Reply
  • burtman88 23 March 2017 12:57
    I want to sell my 1070 SeaHawk EK X and Buy the 1080ti SeaHawk EK X for my demanding 1080P 120 hz Monitor remember this is 2006 and i want to max out crysis ;). LOL really though i want it even though it would be over kill for 1080P be like bringing a Light machine gun to a fist fight
    Reply
  • hst101rox 23 March 2017 13:46
    I'm waiting for the MSI GS73VR 7700HQ with the 1070 GPU, if TDP isn't limited. April I think.
    Reply
  • SiggeLund 23 March 2017 13:51
    The Sea Hawk is actually really big news. This is the first 4k-capable graphics card that will reach the market. Full resolution, full details, high framerates, and no capped performance due to temperature issues.
    Reply
  • SiggeLund 23 March 2017 13:52
  • Matt_550 23 March 2017 14:55
    Seriously no lightning model this time!?!?!?!?
    Reply
  • burtman88 23 March 2017 14:58
    Yah currently with the 1070 Sea Hawk Ek i rarely see temps push past 40c under full load heavily over clocked. I love it and it looks sexy as well. I can see the 1080ti be around 40c max temp as well
    Reply