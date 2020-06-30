Noctua Custom Tailors NH-L12 CPU Cooler for Loque's Mini-ITX PC Case

NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition (Image credit: Noctua)

Finding a suitable CPU cooler for Louqe's Ghost S1 Mini-ITX PC case can be a challenge. That's why the case maker has partnered with air cooling specialist Noctua to produce a custom version of the NH-L12 specifically for the Ghost S1.

The new NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition looks identical to the original NH-L12. Aiming to be the best CPU cooler for the Ghost S1, which measures 12.7 x 7.4 x 5.5 inches (322.6 x 188 x 139.7mm), the new cooler measures 5.9 x 5 x 2.6 inches (150 x 128 x 66mm) compared to the original version's 5.9 x 5 x 3.7 inches (150 x 128 x 93mm). The NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition also features a C-shaped heatsink. The base plate and the four heat pipes are made of nickel-plated copper, and the cooling fins are still aluminium.

Louqe Ghost S1 PC case (Image credit: Louqe)

"The unique design of the NH-L12 with its placement of the fan below the fins creates a well needed distance between the side panels of the case and the fan blades, minimizing turbulence and noise," Louqe's website explains.

"With its 66mm tall profile, large fins area and vertical heat pipes, the NH-L12 utilizes the volume found in the Ghost S1 like no other air cooler we have seen."

Image 1 of 3 NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition (Image credit: Noctua) Image 2 of 3 NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition (Image credit: Noctua) Image 3 of 3 NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition (Image credit: Noctua)

As it's common with Noctua heatsinks, the heat pipes are soldered to the aluminium fins to ensure a thermal interface that lasts for many years. The C-shaped design allows enough clearance space for memory modules that are up to 48mm tall.

In order to keep the the CPU cooler short, Noctua removed the top NF-F12 120mm PWM fan, which effectively shaved 25mm off the cooler's overall height. With one less fan, the tiny NF-A9 PWM will likely have to work a bit harder to maintain the cooler's thermal performance.

The NF-A9 PWM is a 3.6 x 3.6 x 1 inch (92 x 92 x 25mm) cooling fan that employs Noctua's self-stabilizing oil-pressure bearing. The fan draws power through a standard 4-pin fan connector and spins between 300 RPM to 1,600 RPM. Noctua rates the NF-A9 PWM with a maximum static pressure and noise level of 1.61mm H₂O and 17.6 dB(A).

The NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition retains the SecuFirm2 mounting system, which is one of the easiest ones to setup. The list of supported CPU sockets is pretty extensive too. The CPU cooler supports all variations of the LGA115x sockets and LGA2011 sockets, as well as the LGA2066 and the latest LGA1200 sockets. As for AMD, the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition is compatible with the AM4, AM3 and FM sockets, along with their corresponding iterations.

The original NH-L12 comes with Noctua's NT-H1 thermal compound. The brand swapped it with the brand-new NT-H2 for the Ghost S1 Edition.

The NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition is available on Amazon for $54.90 and comes with a very generous limited six-year warranty from Noctua.