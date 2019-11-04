Pre-Binned Intel Core i9-9900KS Goes On Sale Starting At $599

Silicon Lottery has started to sell pre-binned Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processors on the company's eShop. Given that Intel already bins these chips for the highest performance from its Core i9-9900K range, the extra layer of binning guarantees that you get the best of the best silicon available. The binning specialist also generously released its overclocking statistics for the special edition octa-core chip.

Pre-Binned Intel Core i9-9900KS (Image credit: Silicon Lottery)

Silicon Lottery currently offers three different pre-binned Core i9-9900KS SKUs. The first chip hits Intel's advertised 5 GHz all-core boost clock with 1.250V and sells for $599.99. The second chip hits 5.1 GHz on eight cores with 1.287V and goes for $749.99. The third chip, which is already sold out, can do 5.2 GHz on all cores at 1.325V and commands a $1,199.99 price tag. Silicon Lottery uses an AVX offset of 2 and default LLC (Load-Line Calibration) values when validating their products.

Silicon Lottery's Core i9-9900KS Overclocking Statistics Frequency Voltage % Capable 5.0 GHz 1.25V 100% 5.1 GHz 1.287V 31% 5.2 GHz 1.325V 3%

If you would rather take your chances with the silicon lottery at retail, here's what you can expect. Silicon Lottery notes that all the Core i9-9900KS parts, which the company has tested, were able to hit 5 GHz at 1.25V. Only 31% of the chips could reach 5.1 GHz at 1.287V. Sadly, just 3% of the samples hit 5.2 GHz at 1.325V.

However, Silicon Lottery did emphasize that while their 5.1 GHz samples can't run at 5.2 GHz stable with 1.325V, it's possible they can do so if you're willing to get a bit more aggressive with the voltage. However, the company can't validate voltages higher than 1.325V due to thermal issues.

Additionally, the motherboard's power delivery subsystem is key to getting the most out of the Core i9-9900KS. Silicon Lottery mentions that premium motherboards, such as the Asus ROG Maximus XI Apex or the Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Xtreme, allow you to squeeze an extra 100 MHz at the same voltage, or a lower AVX offset in comparison to lower-end motherboards.

As you would expect, Silicon Lottery backs its products with a limited one-year warranty that covers a one-time replacement. The company also offers a delidding service for $49.99 if you want to get better thermals.