Razer Loves Colors

There was a time when Razer cared about exactly two colors: black, and that electric green it uses to accent everything. At some point, though, it dove hard into the RGB world, eventually finding a way to add its Chroma lighting to virtually everything it sells or dreams up. It even developed a dev kit with light strips so you can add Razer-supported RGB lighting to your case or whatever else you care to light up.

It’s even now decided to shake free of the confines of its all-black-everything peripheral designs by adding the options for Mercury White and Gunmetal Grey. Now, you can get BlackWidow X Chroma keyboards, Lancehead Tournament Edition mice, Kraken 7.1 gaming headsets, and the Invicta mousepad in any of those three colors.

Note that for Mercury White, it’s more like a combination of white and bright silver. For example, the BlackWidow X Chroma actually has a silver chassis and white keycaps.

Back to Razer’s RGB obsession: There’s now a USB hub/headset stand with RGB lighting called the Razer Base Station Chroma. (Points for a great product name.) Like its other RGB’d peripherals, the Base Station Chroma is controlled through Razer’s Synapse software. It has three USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports (which, if you’re keeping track at home, is a net two ports), and the plastic base station has “anti slip feet” underneath. A lighting strip runs along the bottom edge.

You can hang a headset on it, too.

The Base Station Chroma costs $60. It’s not technically available yet; the release materials suggest that you can “register your interest” starting today, and presumably you do so by clicking the “Notify Me” button on this page.



