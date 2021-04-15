GeForce RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, Radeon RX 6700 XT Featured in the Latest Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle soldiers on, with today bringing us another chance to potentially buy one of the best graphics cards. Today's Shuffle has several options for GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards, one GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card and one Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. Three of these cards also have mobo bundle options with boards from Gigabyte and Asus. These graphics cards rank towards the top of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and prices are at least a bit lower than what we've seen in our eBay GPU pricing index.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. You select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then there's a drawing later today, and the 'winners' get notified by email with the chance to purchase the part (only one) within a several hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's options and prices consist of the following:

All of the graphics card prices are roughly 50-60% higher than the official launch MSRPs from AMD and Nvidia, though these are third-party custom cards that may come with extra features. The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti cards are perhaps the best of the bunch, with performance rivaling the previous generation RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super for a lower price. And if you prefer AMD, the RX 6700 XT card certainly has you covered.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

The current Newegg Shuffle ends in just under two hours. Good luck!