Get This SanDisk 480GB SSD For $40

(Image credit: Newegg)

The SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB normally shows up with a $69.99 price tag. However, Newegg is selling it for just $40, which comes down to just spending 8 cents per gigabyte.

SanDisk's SSD Plus 480GB comes in your typical 2.5-inch casing so you can install it into a desktop or laptop without worries. The drive still uses the SATA III connector so compatibility won't be an issue for even the oldest of systems. The SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB is capable of delivering sequential read and write speeds up to 535 MBps and 445 MBps, respectively.

The SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB is compatible with the SanDisk SSD Dashboard software so you can monitor your SSD's health and optimize its performance. The manufacturer also includes cloning software to help you migrate over to the SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB without reinstalling Windows.

SanDisk backs the SSD Plus 480GB with a limited three-year warranty.

Should You Buy This SSD?

As usual, we highly recommend you check out our in-depth SanDisk SSD Plus review before investing in this product.

