Snag an RX 580 for $145, MSI's Armor 8G OC at All-Time Low Pricing

(Image credit: Newegg)

Cyber Monday is here, which makes for great deals on hardware like this steal on the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC that is now only $145 with free shipping. You simply apply the 9BFCMPC533 promo code at checkout, then submit your mail-in rebate for an additional $20 in savings.

You also get an Xbox Game Pass for PC, a $29.99 value, and AMD's 2019 Q4 Radeon Raise the Game bundle that gives you the choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint as an extra kicker.

AMD introduced the RX 580 back in 2017, and the Armor 8G OC is MSI's custom overclocked model. The card comes with MSI's black and white Armor cooling solution paired with two Torx fans to boost thermal dissipation, though those fans remain silent until the GPU surpasses 60C.

The card comes with 2,304 shading units fed by 8GB of DDR5 memory, but MSI clocked the card up to 1,366MHz, a nice bump over the reference 1,266MHz clock. That makes for smooth gaming at up to 2560X1440 with heightened quality settings.

The card features two DisplayPort outputs, two HDMI outs, and a DL-DVI-D port, meaning the card supports up to five monitors simultaneously. You'll need to feed the card with a single 8-pin connector from a PSU that delivers at least 500W.

Be sure to check out our full review of the RX 580 here, and if you're on the hunt for other deals on AMD GPUs, check out our Best Radeon Deals page. There's also our graphics card buying guide, and our GPU hierarchy will show where the RX 580 ranks among other GPUs available now.