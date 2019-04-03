7 Die, 5 Injured In Chinese Chassis Plant Explosion

(Image credit: VCG/VCG/Getty Images)

Fire inside a scrap metal container set off an explosion Sunday, outside the Kunshan, China manufacturing plant of Taiwanese manufacturer Waffer Technology Corporation, as reported by Reuters. Waffer is known for its fine magnesium casings for things such as graphics coolers, notebook and other device cases and automotive components. Seven people died and five more were injured in the aftermath.

Though the company expects April revenue to drop by up to 50 percent, the long term outlook for the plant’s workers remains somewhat uncertain as investigators have not yet allowed it to be reopened.

The news follows in the heels of a similarly devastating chemical plant explosion less than 200 miles away in Yancheng on March 21 in which 78 people died. As such, Beijing has stated that it will launch a month-long, nation-wide inspection campaign regarding transportation and safety of companies handling hazardous chemicals and mining materials.