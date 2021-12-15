Get $180 off this 2TB WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD — Huge 47% Discount

Western Digital’s WD Black SN750 is a great PCIe 3.0 drive, and if you missed out on the Black Friday savings, the 2TB version just dropped back down to its lowest ever price.

Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the 2TB version of this drive for just $199 — a huge $180 discount from the normal list price of $379 (which it held only a few months ago). That makes this one of the best SSD deals to speed up your build without spending too much money.

WD_Black SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: was $379.99, now $199.99 at Amazon WD_Black SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: was $379.99, now $199.99 at Amazon

This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD from Western Digital sports a sleek design that will fit into any build, along with fast read speeds up to 3,470 MB/s, which will really speed up loading times across your favorite games or even just your OS.

Beyond its more than decent read/write speeds, this drive also gives you some impressive sustained performance, too. Read through our WD Black SN750 review for full details on why this is one of the best SSDs for your system. In short, though, it's efficient, consistent, durable and looks pretty great, too.

Regardless of durability, though, this drive's five-year warranty also gives you long-term peace of mind. Its included software package is also fully-featured to make the most of its space and utility.

2TB is a lot of space, so this can also suffice as more than just a boot drive. So, if you’ve been looking for a solid state game or storage drive, this is a great option.