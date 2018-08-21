Xbox Design Lab Now Offers Camo, Shadow Patterns

At Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Xbox added two new pattern categories to it’s Xbox Design Lab customized controller service, which unlocks even more configuration options to create a unique game controller. You can now choose Camo and Shadow patterns.

The Camo and Shadow patterns are not new for Xbox gamers. The company sells pre-packaged controllers with those patterns. However, today marks the first time that they’ve been available in the Xbox Design Lab configuration system.

Xbox introduced five patterns for each category. Camo options include the Robot White Forces (white and grey), Military Green Forces (green, black, and grey), Midnight Blue Forces (blue and black), Abyss Black Forces (black and grey) and Desert Tan Forces (tan and brown) patterns. Shadow options include Oxide Red Shadow, Bronze Shadow, Photon Blue Shadow, Deep Pink Shadow and Mineral Blue Shadow. The Xbox Design Lab website also lists an “Event Exclusive” silver shadow pattern, though we get the impression this color is a limited time offer.

Along with the release of 10 new base patterns, Xbox also lowered the base price for custom Xbox Design Lab creations. Solid color controllers start at $69, whereas they used to be $79. Camo and Shadow options start at $79. Each pattern supports advanced options, such as metallic paint on the buttons and triggers and rubber grips on the handles.

The Xbox Design Lab has been around for a few years now. It enables gamers to customize the color combinations of their Xbox controller, to create something just for them. There were already hundreds of millions of configurations options to choose from; now there are more than a billion.

The new Camo and Shadow patterns are available now at the Xbox Design Lab website.