Trending

2013 Lexus LS600h L: Plenty of Tech, but Short on Value

By

We spent a week with Lexus' flagship hybrid executive sedan to judge its infotainment system and amenities. Do the Japanese have what it takes to tackle compelling German competition, or has the company lost its way? Join us as we look at the LS600h L.

Lexus LS600h: A Hybrid Executive Sedan

Let's be honest. Luxury vehicles are more about prestige than the actual product. Toyota realized this when it began developing its first truly high-end offering in the 80s. While it saw great success selling the Camry, Corolla, 4Runner, and even Corona, the company had to take a different approach to market its flagship sedan. Thus, Lexus was born. The brand launched in North America in 1989 with a single vehicle, the LS400 (also known as the Toyota Celsior in its home market).

The first-gen Lexus LS400

Lexus' LS soldiered on for a little over a decade with the same exterior styling, receiving small updates here and there. A longer wheelbase accompanied the second-gen update in 1995. The third-generation Lexus LS ushered in more drastic changes, including a new exterior, interior, 4.3 L V8 motor, and a name change to LS430. Then came the fourth generation, for Lexus' 2007 model year, which transformed the LS sedan into something sportier. A refresh in 2013 imparted an even more aggressive look that fell in line with the rest of the model line-up.

But does Lexus still have what it takes to compete in a luxury segment dominated by Mercedes, BMW, and Audi, while fighting off increasing competition from Hyundai and Kia? We spent a week in the flagship LS600h L hybrid executive sedan, hoping to answer that question.

The second-generation Lexus LS400

The LS600h L has a base price of $119,910, but our press car came with the executive-class seating package that adds recliner functionality, a Blu-ray-based rear seat entertainment system, and many other goodies to bring the grand total to $128,529. That's about $13,000 more than the competition we tested in 2013 Audi A8L: Nvidia Graphics, Wi-Fi, LED Lights, And Google Earth (or the price of two Hyundai Equus Signatures). The example we tested was a 2013 model year, but it's very similar to the 2014 offering except for a few option package changes.

Lexus' hybrid LS is only available as an extended-length sedan, which adds an extra 4.8 inches to the wheelbase, bringing it to 121.7 inches for some extra rear legroom. If you're looking for the improved fuel economy promised by hybrid technology from a short wheelbase LS, you'll have to look elsewhere.

As of 2005, Lexus is completely separate from Toyota with its own team of designers and engineers. Gone are the Aristo, Altezza, Celsior, and Windom. This is a good thing though; Lexus gets a styling language of its own, further differentiating its line-up from Toyota’s.

For its 2013 model year, Lexus incorporated a trapezoid grille into the LS600h L, matching the rest of the company's portfolio. Despite a concerted attempt at fitting the exterior with a more aggressive aesthetic and offering an F-Sport version of the lesser LS460, the LS600h L isn’t very exciting to behold. It isn't ugly. Rather, the car is decidedly bland like Hyundai's Equus.

Fortunately, LED headlights come standard on the LS600h L. We adore these whenever we run across them. Lexus' LEDs are extremely bright and light up the road effectively. However, the headlight design isn’t as edgy as what we've seen from Audi and Acura. Overall, the vehicle's front end is clean, finished by a giant Lexus badge. Since our LS600h L didn't come with adaptive cruise control, lane departure technology, or forward collision warning systems, there aren’t any extra modules or sensors to conceal.

The emphasis on lighting continues around back with all-LED taillights that are big and bright. Lexus tries to spice up the rear end a bit with rhomboid exhaust finishers adorned with chrome, but the whole package still strikes us as boring.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 18 July 2014 09:37
    It doesn't look stately and serious like the LS400 of old. Have they hired a new designer?
    Reply
  • cyb34 18 July 2014 10:30
    This car, on the outside, looks like your average Mazda or Honda. So -1 there.
    I'm sorry for Lexus for Mercedes is years ahead with its new S class.

    This LS600 does not look premium enough and the inside is closer to an Audi A6.
    Reply
  • tuanies 18 July 2014 12:29
    13745416 said:
    It doesn't look stately and serious like the LS400 of old. Have they hired a new designer?

    I'd assume so since the LS400 was a Toyota Celsior and badge engineered with premium only content for the US whereas the LS600h L and LS460 was designed solely to be a Lexus from the get go with its own styling.

    13745581 said:
    This car, on the outside, looks like your average Mazda or Honda. So -1 there.
    I'm sorry for Lexus for Mercedes is years ahead with its new S class.

    This LS600 does not look premium enough and the inside is closer to an Audi A6.

    Yea, the Mercedes S class is stunning inside and out. The Lexus looks bland and when you step inside, it doesn't give the same wow factor. Sure its functional, but its not what I'd expect from a luxury vehicle.
    Reply
  • edlivian 18 July 2014 14:33
    if I had 100+k to spend on a luxury sedan car, i would never get this car, it would either be a A8/A7, S550 or 760i.

    And its not because I dont like Japanese cars, I used to have an Acura RL, but they too have dropped the ball. Their design looks bland, they drive is similar to mid class series high end cars, if you want high end you do not think Lexus anymore.
    Reply
  • edlivian 18 July 2014 16:06
    who on Earth needs composite plugs for an infotainment system?! It is 2014!

    you are right, that is completely absurb, I think I threw all my composite cables away, its either HDMI or Displayport
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 18 July 2014 16:41
    Why would you review a 2013 model in 2014 when the 2015 cars are almost out??

    Or are we just recycling? I'm also for recycling - just not in my "News" section. ;)
    Reply
  • danwat1234 18 July 2014 21:07
    I think 1 of the main reasons why this Lexus doesn't get much better fuel economy, and no better fuel economy than a regular Lexus is because the engine is not Atkinson cycle, but rather regular OTTO cycle.
    In most hybrid cars, the engine is Atkinson cycle, where the intake valves stay open part way up the compression stroke to increase thermal efficiency. Thus it is more efficient not only in the city where the electric motors aid efficiency, but on steady state highway driving too.

    But with this Lexus it is probably just plain OTTO cycle. If they were smart, they have camshaft behavior where it could change from OTTO to Atkinson and back on the fly, in millieseconds, so you can have more fuel economy and also the power when you get into it. But they don't.
    Part time HCCI (Sparkless diesel cycle ignition) is even more efficient, with OTTO cycle when you want power.

    Also if this car had a higher capacity battery pack with a more powerful electric motor, there'd be less need for engine displacement.
    Reply
  • tuanies 18 July 2014 23:05
    13747142 said:
    who on Earth needs composite plugs for an infotainment system?! It is 2014!

    you are right, that is completely absurb, I think I threw all my composite cables away, its either HDMI or Displayport

    Yea its a bit odd. Even the Honda Fit and Civic have HDMI inputs now for the front infotainment system.

    13747365 said:
    Why would you review a 2013 model in 2014 when the 2015 cars are almost out??

    Or are we just recycling? I'm also for recycling - just not in my "News" section. ;)

    Because the higher end luxury vehicles are harder to come by. We got ahold of it towards the end of 2013. 2014 was mostly carryover minus one package change that added the driver assists to make it $135k, which doesn't really change our opinion of the vehicle at all. I assume 2015 will be another carryover year as well since the flagships run on 10 year product cycles.

    13749117 said:
    I think 1 of the main reasons why this Lexus doesn't get much better fuel economy, and no better fuel economy than a regular Lexus is because the engine is not Atkinson cycle, but rather regular OTTO cycle.
    In most hybrid cars, the engine is Atkinson cycle, where the intake valves stay open part way up the compression stroke to increase thermal efficiency. Thus it is more efficient not only in the city where the electric motors aid efficiency, but on steady state highway driving too.

    But with this Lexus it is probably just plain OTTO cycle. If they were smart, they have camshaft behavior where it could change from OTTO to Atkinson and back on the fly, in millieseconds, so you can have more fuel economy and also the power when you get into it. But they don't.
    Part time HCCI (Sparkless diesel cycle ignition) is even more efficient, with OTTO cycle when you want power.

    Also if this car had a higher capacity battery pack with a more powerful electric motor, there'd be less need for engine displacement.

    I think at the end of the day, its because its still a very heavy boat and they are trying to replicate a V12 with good fuel economy but ultimately end up with something that doesn't do much better than a turbo V8 that has more power and much more entertaining to drive.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 19 July 2014 07:10
    I don't know but they probably have something here. I believe their hybrid implementation is well suited for this niche since buyers of this class won't be able to use all the power of a V12.
    With the hybrid though, max torque would be available even at low RPMs which results in a more relaxed driving and that performance would not need an expert driver.
    Reply
  • tuanies 19 July 2014 15:21
    Yes, that's ideally what they're going for. But it doesn't offer much more smoothness than the V8. Buyers in that class won't necessarily use all of that power, but they buy it to know they have all of that power. It doesn't give you the "I just dropped $130k on a car and its awesome" type of feel.
    Reply