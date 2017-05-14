AMD Processor Price List

I would love to see the Opteron versions of Ryzen released. I'm curious to see how Ryzen scales with multiple sockets.
Don't worry, it's coming. I'm saving up just for this. Naples looks outstanding.
Considering how well Ryzen does with well-threaded applications, I think Naples will be very competitive on both price as well as per-socket performance. They don't need to steal the whole market, either. Their sales in the server market dwindled to nothing over the last several years, so any server share they get is pure growth - and profit margin in this market is a lot better than the consumer side. If they do well enough with Naples it will greatly fund R&D for all their upcoming projects.
Same here, I am more excited with their APU than Ryzen. Integrated graphics is their strength and Intel nor Nvidia can answer to that onslaught. I also don't like discrete graphics on a laptop for the fear of killing the whole system just because of that notorious micro-something of the solder, degrading over time.
