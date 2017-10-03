AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

World of Warcraft (DirectX 11)
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Another ~5% gain favoring Radeon RX 560 over the RX 460 reflects mediocre scaling from significant additions to the GPU’s shader count and clock rate.
Despite AMD’s improvements, the RX 560 trails GeForce GTX 1050 by 12%. A GTX 1050 Ti only averages a few frames per second more for $150 (£160). And sinking even bigger bucks into a Radeon RX 570 yields no benefit whatsoever compared to the top Nvidia card we tested.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.