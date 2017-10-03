AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

World of Warcraft (DirectX 11)

Another ~5% gain favoring Radeon RX 560 over the RX 460 reflects mediocre scaling from significant additions to the GPU’s shader count and clock rate.

Despite AMD’s improvements, the RX 560 trails GeForce GTX 1050 by 12%. A GTX 1050 Ti only averages a few frames per second more for $150 (£160). And sinking even bigger bucks into a Radeon RX 570 yields no benefit whatsoever compared to the top Nvidia card we tested.



