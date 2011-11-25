Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Launching Battlefield 3
|Overall Statistics
|Battlefield 3: Launching
|Elapsed Time
|01:24
|Read Operations
|13 978
|Write Operations
|510
|Data Read
|317.54 MB
|Data Written
|12.98 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|2.58 s
|Average Data Rate
|128.16 MB/s
Battlefield 3 requires 20 GB of free space to install, which is more than double Crysis 2's requirement. However, only a small portion of that data is used to launch the game. According to the summary stats, the exact figure is a little over 300 megabytes, which naturally consists of pure reads.
Although this is one of the most visually impressive games launched in 2011, there isn't a ton of I/O involved in starting it. About half of all accesses are randomly organized, and most are 4 KB in size at a queue depth of one. Given that hard drives don't perform as well when they're confronted with random access patterns, even at low queue depths, we're expecting a quantifiable performance improvement when we draw our comparison to magnetic storage.
I/O Trends:
- 93% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 53% of all operations are random
- 42% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
- 16% of all operations are 8 KB in transfer size
- 11% of all operations are 16 KB in transfer size
- 15% of all operations are 32 KB in transfer size
- 11% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
Good read. Thanks for being so thorough.
I'm a little confused why you would want to see that comparison. We established there was no diff between a slow HDD and a fast SSD. And you expect a difference between a fast HDD and fast SSD?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
He probably want to see that comparison on the "Hard Drive Performance Comparison" page, where is a big difference between SSD and HDD performance (the HDD up to 477% slower)