Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Launching Battlefield 3

Overall Statistics Battlefield 3: Launching Elapsed Time 01:24 Read Operations 13 978 Write Operations 510 Data Read 317.54 MB Data Written 12.98 MB Disk Busy Time 2.58 s Average Data Rate 128.16 MB/s

Battlefield 3 requires 20 GB of free space to install, which is more than double Crysis 2's requirement. However, only a small portion of that data is used to launch the game. According to the summary stats, the exact figure is a little over 300 megabytes, which naturally consists of pure reads.

Although this is one of the most visually impressive games launched in 2011, there isn't a ton of I/O involved in starting it. About half of all accesses are randomly organized, and most are 4 KB in size at a queue depth of one. Given that hard drives don't perform as well when they're confronted with random access patterns, even at low queue depths, we're expecting a quantifiable performance improvement when we draw our comparison to magnetic storage.

I/O Trends: