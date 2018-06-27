Trending

BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

By

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

The BF450G delivers between 90 to 92% efficiency for a quite large region.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 11

Image 2 of 11

Image 3 of 11

Image 4 of 11

Image 5 of 11

Image 6 of 11

Image 7 of 11

Image 8 of 11

Image 9 of 11

Image 10 of 11

Image 11 of 11

Temperatures inside the BF450G are kept low thanks to reduced energy losses. That's why CWT used a relaxed fan profile and made the BF450G one of the quietest PSUs with active cooling. Only passive PSUs without coil whine issues can offer even quieter operation.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 27 June 2018 14:10
    Nice - I really like how quiet these models are running.

    Of course, it's also funny that the Formula Gold model is less noisy on average than its "Whisper" mate.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 27 June 2018 19:30
    Excellent , thanks Aris!
    Reply