Seven Portable Bluetooth Speaker Systems, Tested And Reviewed

Luxa2 Groovy
Luxa2 is Thermaltake's high-end consumer technology brand. While it's relatively young, Luxa2 is already known for its liberal use of aluminum and leather, two materials that are prominently featured on the Groovy Bluetooth-equipped speaker. Despite the intended luxury target market, an $83 price tag on Amazon.com is the second least-expensive in our round-up.
Bundle And First Impression
The Groovy comes with all of the accessories you need, such as a USB-to-micro-USB charging cable, a 3.5 mm male-to-male analog input cable, a leather carrying case (not shown), and a manual. Again, we're disappointed that an AC charger isn't included.
Luxa2 encases its speaker in a solid aluminum frame that wraps from the top to bottom around the back. You're able to choose between brown and black leather straps; both are bundled. Thanks to high-quality materials, this is a sturdy-feeling product that gives us the impression it'll last a while.
A gray cloth material surrounds the metal grille protecting the speakers. We couldn't get the the drivers' specifications, which typically isn't a good sign, but based on the unit's size, we guess they're in the 1.75" range. At 3" x 7.3" x 2.1" and 1.2 lbs (556 g), the Groovy is a bit heavier than Arctic's S113BT (though still small enough to carry around easily).
Connectivity And Controls
The Groovy is set up to communication over a Bluetooth 2.1-based connection, capable of up to 3 Mb/s, or a 3.5 mm audio jack. NFC isn't supported, and despite the addition of secure simple pairing to Bluetooth 2.1, we found that it took longer to establish a relationship with the Groovy compared to other speakers in our round-up.
All of the controls and inputs are along the top of the speaker. There are four buttons: power, lower volume, pause/play/answer phone, and raise volume. Unfortunately, there's no provision for skipping or repeating tracks. The auxiliary input, micro-USB charging port, and microphone port are also up there.
Subjective Sound Analysis
The Groovy's bass is naturally limited by its tiny drivers, just like the rest of the ultra-portable contenders. But relative to its competition with speakers smaller than 2", Luxa2 stands out with richer and deeper sound than Arctic's S113BT and Edifier's Extreme Connect.
On the other hand, the Groovy's built-in microphone is a mixed bag. It delivers the round-up's clearest sound, but sacrifices maximum volume. You have to get closer and speak louder with the Groovy's hands-free mode enabled. We'll give you a recorded example of this in our benchmarks toward the end of the story.
Livability And Subjective Conclusion
Luxa2's Groovy is built using the highest-quality materials and offers the best sound compared to the other ultra-portables we're reviewing. Despite minor shortcomings, such as a conspicuous lack of previous/next track controls and an overly quiet microphone, more important variable like solid audio performance earn our respect.
|Luxa2 Groovy
|Power:
|2 x 2.5 W RMS
|Maximum Volume at 30 Inches:
|81 dB Line-in87 dB Bluetooth
|Speakers:
|2 x drivers (1.75" estimated)2 x passive radiators (estimated)
|Impedance:
|Not specified
|Measured Outdoor Bluetooth Range:
|8 meters
|Inputs:
|5 V, 0.5 A, micro-USB charging port3.5 mm input jack
|Outputs:
|N/A
|Controls:
|Power buttonVolume up buttonVolume down buttonPause/Play/Phone button
|Battery:
|Built-in Li-polymer rechargeable battery, 3.7 V, 1800 mAh
|Running Time at 46 dB(A), 20 inches:
|Approximately 5 hours
|Dimensions:
|76 mm (3") height186 mm (7.3") width54 mm (2.1") depth
|Weight:
|556 g (1.2 lb)
|Build Materials:
|Aluminum, leather, textile covering
|Available Colors:
|Silver metallic
|Accessories:
|USB-to-micro-USB cable, 3.5 mm male-to-male cable, carrying case, two leather handles (brown, black), manual
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth 2.1 + EDRA2DP (Audio sync-only)AVRCP (Remote control-only)Hands-free (Built-in mic)
|Hands-Free Phone:
|Yes
|Microphone Sensitivity:
|Not specified
|NFC Pairing:
|No
|Charging Time:
|<4 hours
|LED Indicators:
|Charging and status
|Warranty:
|One year
|Amazon.com Price Range:
|$82
In order to practice a routine with perhaps five other people on stage, you have to be able to hear the music to know where you are in the routine - otherwise someone might move too early or not move, and, well... bad things would happen.
When I founded the club, I was looking at all sorts of options; what I really wanted was a shop boombox, but they were expensive and didn't have the battery life I needed for practice... and couldn't be plugged in because you practice outside.
After reading a lot of reviews, I got the UE boombox. It has several features that were incredibly useful to me - most notable the fact that it could store three bluetooth profiles AND connect through a normal 3.5mm jack - that way we didn't have to just use my music collection, but could use other members' as well without them having to mail me the files.
Solutions we tried to use before was an iHome system, which didn't come close to having enough volume, and an old CD boombox... which worked fine, except the CDs got worn out pretty quickly as they were outdoors, and it was limiting on what music we could use - we had to have it beforehand.
So I got this UE boombox, and it was perfect. It doesn't have THE sharpest sound in the world, but it doesn't have distortion with everything turned to max volume, and it has solid base (so you can hear the beat clearly) and good battery life.
For anything requiring outdoor music that has to carry well or be particularly well, I highly, highly recommend the UE Boombox. (It would work perfectly for, say, a beach party, or something like that.)
http://us.store.creative.com/B00COIHWVG/M/B00COIHWVG.htm
That's not true, sound quality is foremost when it comes to factors that contribute to our final recommendations.
Both subjective and objective measures of sound quality were taken into account.
We can't chart subjective sound quality but that doesn't mean you should assume it's unimportant. It's a huge part of the analysis.
We asked Creative for a sample and they declined to answer.
http://www.monoprice.com/Product?ab3=b&utm_expid=58369800-11.KFcpHWqASSutMqNPOqaJVg.1&c_id=108&cp_id=10827&cs_id=1082704&p_id=7364&seq=1&format=2&utm_referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.monoprice.com%2FCategory%3Fc_id%3D120%26cp_id%3D10827
I hooked them up to a pair of old cambridge soundworks 2.1 speakers and voila I have bluetooth speakers.
Monoprice has another for $45 that can also do NFC.
Also where is the JBL3
I went to this shopping center one time and one of electronic stores has it on demo. It doesn't sound too bad, quite good actually, was about to get it, but its price was a bit steep during that time.
I've got an NFC/bluetooth receiver for my stereo system as well. The trouble with that is that it requires two wall outlets to run - the idea behind these is you can take and use them anywhere. (I would consider them bluetooth boomboxes, rather than speaker systems.)