Chrome 27, Firefox 22, IE10, And Opera Next, Benchmarked

Chrome, Firefox, IE, Opera

Windows 8 Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors

Google ChromeCurrent Version27

Debut9/02/2008Layout EngineWebKitJavaScript EngineV8Supported PlatformsAndroid, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsNine (7x Windows, 2x Linux)

Mozilla FirefoxCurrent Version22

Debut11/09/2004Layout EngineGecko 2.0JavaScript EngineIonMonkeySupported PlatformsAndroid, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsThree (3x Windows)

Microsoft Internet ExplorerCurrent Version10

Debut8/16/1995Layout EngineTridentJavaScript EngineChakraSupported PlatformsWindows (7, 8, RT)WBGP ChampionshipsTwo (2x Windows)

OperaCurrent Version12.15

Debut12/09/1996Layout EnginePrestoJavaScript EngineCarakanSupported PlatformsAndroid, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsTwo (2x Windows)

Opera NextCurrent Version15

DebutUnder DevelopmentLayout EngineBlinkJavaScript EngineV8Supported PlatformsAndroid, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsIneligible

Before we get started, let's go over the test setup and changes to the benchmark suite.