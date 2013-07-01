Chrome 27, Firefox 22, IE10, And Opera Next, Benchmarked

Chrome, Firefox, IE, Opera
Windows 8 Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors
Google ChromeCurrent Version27
Debut9/02/2008Layout EngineWebKitJavaScript EngineV8Supported PlatformsAndroid, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsNine (7x Windows, 2x Linux)
Mozilla FirefoxCurrent Version22
Debut11/09/2004Layout EngineGecko 2.0JavaScript EngineIonMonkeySupported PlatformsAndroid, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsThree (3x Windows)
Microsoft Internet ExplorerCurrent Version10
Debut8/16/1995Layout EngineTridentJavaScript EngineChakraSupported PlatformsWindows (7, 8, RT)WBGP ChampionshipsTwo (2x Windows)
OperaCurrent Version12.15
Debut12/09/1996Layout EnginePrestoJavaScript EngineCarakanSupported PlatformsAndroid, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsTwo (2x Windows)
Opera NextCurrent Version15
DebutUnder DevelopmentLayout EngineBlinkJavaScript EngineV8Supported PlatformsAndroid, OS X, WindowsWBGP ChampionshipsIneligible
Before we get started, let's go over the test setup and changes to the benchmark suite.
While this is interesting, I still encounter built-in pages (such as on routers or other network devices) that will not render cleanly in Firefox, but are perfect in IE. More often than not though, pages that would be filled with nuisance ads and popups are cleaned up nicely by Firefox with AdBlock+ and NoScript.
I have both and start up times for IE are quick but page load times are horrendously slow, whereas FF has slow start up times but superfast page load times. It's possible that add-ons are contributing to that.
1) Pages load noticeably slower
2) Memory usage is indeed high (as seen in the benchmark above)
3) FF add-ons are much better than chrome extensions.
I never noticed any startup time difference for both FF and Chrome; it's possible they're both fast enough that it doesn't even matter at this point. I also like the FF toolbars better although that's really more of a personal preference. I've never tried maxthon though; heard it's pretty good.
I'll miss a hell of a lot of stuff when I move off Presto-based Opera.
Still, this test shows us once more, that no modern browser - I exclude Opera from this, since it isn't a maintained release anymore - must absolutely be replaced by the winner of such tests. If you don't mind performance weaknesses of the Internet Explorer in certain areas, or if your most-accessed websites don't require you to use a certain alternative, then even Microsoft's browser of choice can be okay for daily use (if only as an engine in products like Avant, Maxthon, etc).
The one thing I'm a bit curious about: why does Opera Next suddenly behave so differently from Chrome? Yes, there's a difference between Chrome 27 (WebKit) and Opera Next (Blink = Chrome 28), but if that's the only reason for the browser's weaker showing, then the future of Chrome doesn't look too good. What's your take on this?