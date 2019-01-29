Corsair AX1000 PSU Review: Titanium-Class Efficiency, at a Premium Price

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
As you can see, the AX1000 dominates in its 1kW category.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
Corsair's AX1000 might not be as quiet as the Seasonic competition, but it's quiet enough for a PSU able to serve up 1000W of power.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
Clearly, this is a highly efficient platform.
Hard drive power requirements can sneak up on you. I once plugged too many HDDs into a SATA line and started having drives randomly disconnect. I think I might have corrupted them that way.
I got a AX860i for less than retail as I worked at a repair shop so discount about 5 years ago and its still going. its a great little unit. I still think the AXi series is one of the best PSUs out there and worth the money.