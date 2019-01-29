Trending

Corsair AX1000 PSU Review: Titanium-Class Efficiency, at a Premium Price

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

As you can see, the AX1000 dominates in its 1kW category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Corsair's AX1000 might not be as quiet as the Seasonic competition, but it's quiet enough for a PSU able to serve up 1000W of power.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Clearly, this is a highly efficient platform.

9 Comments
  • Dark Lord of Tech 29 January 2019 02:33
    Great review , thanks , much appreciated.
  • Aris_Mp 29 January 2019 08:45
    Thank you! There were some changes also in the format.. Made it easier to follow :)
  • marcelo_vidal 29 January 2019 11:42
    evga 430 die in one year =) if you do the math you will spend 370 on cheap evgas or you can pay 27 dollars for year to get a monster
  • wdnemesis 29 January 2019 15:34
    I would like to see Cable Mod team up with Corsair and seasonic. I prefer cable Mod cables. The Corsair ones look fine but most people that purchase this type probably use modded cables as well. This PSU would be amazing with that option.
  • drtweak 29 January 2019 17:38
    I just got a AXi1200i on Newegg. Damn good price. Was on sale for 149.99 + a 20 dollar mail in rebate. I love using it with the Corsair link software and watching this baby be 91-93% Efficient all the time. I had a CM600 before which was fine, but between planed upgrades soon, and also combining my plex server with my gaming PC, 600 wasn't enough power, amps, or connectors to power a FX8320 OC'ed, GTX 960, and 13 hard drives lol
  • PapaCrazy 29 January 2019 18:25
    21722950 said:
    I just got a AXi1200i on Newegg. Damn good price. Was on sale for 149.99 + a 20 dollar mail in rebate. I love using it with the Corsair link software and watching this baby be 91-93% Efficient all the time. I had a CM600 before which was fine, but between planed upgrades soon, and also combining my plex server with my gaming PC, 600 wasn't enough power, amps, or connectors to power a FX8320 OC'ed, GTX 960, and 13 hard drives lol

    Hard drive power requirements can sneak up on you. I once plugged too many HDDs into a SATA line and started having drives randomly disconnect. I think I might have corrupted them that way.

  • jimmysmitty 30 January 2019 15:09
    21722950 said:
    I just got a AXi1200i on Newegg. Damn good price. Was on sale for 149.99 + a 20 dollar mail in rebate. I love using it with the Corsair link software and watching this baby be 91-93% Efficient all the time. I had a CM600 before which was fine, but between planed upgrades soon, and also combining my plex server with my gaming PC, 600 wasn't enough power, amps, or connectors to power a FX8320 OC'ed, GTX 960, and 13 hard drives lol

    I got a AX860i for less than retail as I worked at a repair shop so discount about 5 years ago and its still going. its a great little unit. I still think the AXi series is one of the best PSUs out there and worth the money.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 30 January 2019 15:12
    I have the RM1000i White Special Edition which was limited to 100 total units. Great PSU.
  • dark_wizzie 30 January 2019 21:12
    From 0-300w it seems cooler than passive 600w Seasonic PSU. Did you remeasure the PSUs since a year ago?
