Corsair AX1000 PSU Review: Titanium-Class Efficiency, at a Premium Price

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

As you can see, the AX1000 dominates in its 1kW category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Corsair's AX1000 might not be as quiet as the Seasonic competition, but it's quiet enough for a PSU able to serve up 1000W of power.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Clearly, this is a highly efficient platform.

