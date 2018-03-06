Trending

Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

By

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.

Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.

Equipment & Standards

To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 22 and its derivative EN 55022. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55022. Both CISPR 22 and EN 55022 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.

CISPR / EN55022 Limits
CISRP 22/ EN 55022 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.507966
0.50 - 30.07360
CISPR 22/ EN 55022 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.5066 - 5656 - 46
0.50 - 5.005646
5.00 - 30.006050

EMI Results - Average Detector

This PSU fails to meet the AVG detector test's requirements at a single point during our measurement.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

Everything looks fine through this test.


5 Comments
  • orionfotl 06 March 2018 17:02
    Nice review! The platform's codename is TPK.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 March 2018 17:28
    Thanks Orion! Will update the part's table.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 06 March 2018 21:53
    All of Cougar's PSUs are made by HEC/Compucase, an OEM with many years of experience in this field.

    HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.

    I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 March 2018 17:10
    Not a FAN of HEC powere supplies , but a great review , Thanks Aris.
    Reply
  • bettsar 08 March 2018 14:53
    Looking at the comparison products, are these numbers for the EVGA 750 G3 or the B3? If the everything is pointing to the G3 (including the cost), that definitely seems like the value leader. If the cost is pointing to the B3, then it could change the story quite a bit.

    However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.
    Reply