DDR3 Memory: What Makes Performance Better?

Intel Test Results

WinRAR File Compression

In the testing, using WinRAR, I compressed a 6.97GB video file. The time differential was minor across the sets. As would be expected, two of the CL10 sets came out on top and were three of the top four sets. I also did the same with the DRAM at 1600/9.

Getting back to numbers: With file compression, the sets ranged from a top score of 3:06 (by the G.Skill Trident X sticks) to the slowest of 3:31. With the DRAM running at 1600, the times ranged from a fast time of 4:01 to a slow time of 4:32. Moving to 16GB of DRAM at 2400, the best time was 3:31, and the worst was 3:51. Then, at the 8GB level, still at 2400, the times ranged from 4:16 to 4:39.

Geekbench 3.2.2 Pro

Geekbench, using the overall scoring for both single- and multi-core scoring:

Latency And Bandwidth

I used AIDA64 Engineer Edition to test DRAM latency as well read/write scores.

Aggregated Memory

Si-Sandra was used to get an Aggregated Memory Score in GB/s.

DDR3-2400 DDR3-1600 31.3 to 31.9 MB/s 20.41 to 21.23 MB/s

PassMark Performance

PassMark Performance Test was used to provide scores for a composite memory score from all the tests, as well as what the company calls a Database Operations score: