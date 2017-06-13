EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming Review

Gaming Performance
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming is, depending on the game, between nine and a bit more than 11 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).
3840x2160 Results
At this high resolution, EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming is between eight and approximately 10 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.
SLI has always had issues. Fortunately, one of these cards will run games very well, even in VR, so there's no need for SLI.
It needs support from nVidia, but it also needs support from every developer making games. And unfortunately, the number of users sporting dual GPUs is a pretty tiny sliver of the total PC user base. So devs aren't too eager to pour that much support into it if it doesn't work out of the box.
However, SLI is and has been fading for both NV and DV's. Two, that heat-sig and fan profile requirements in a closed case for just one of these cards should be warning enough to veer away from running in a 2-way SLI using stock and sometimes 3rd party air cooling solutions.
Great article!
http://hexus.net/tech/reviews/graphics/916-nvidias-sli-an-introduction/?page=2
SFR really needs native support at the GAME ENGINE level to minimize the work required to support multi-GPU. That can and will happen, but I wouldn't expect to see it have much support for about TWO YEARS or more. Remember, games usually have 3+ years of building so anything complex needs to usually be part of the game engine when you START making the game.