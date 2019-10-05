Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

Our Verdict

EVGA's 1000 G5 has acceptable performance, but the company's own G3 1000 is much quieter and more efficient for about the same price.

For

  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • Good ripple suppression (up to full load)
  • Tight load regulation
  • Long hold-up time
  • Fully modular
  • Compact dimensions

Against

  • Noisy
  • Increased Vampire Power
  • Poor transient response
  • 18AWG gauges
  • Lower than 70% efficiency with 2% load
  • No Alternative Sleep Mode support
  • Ripple with 110% load

Specifications and Part Analysis

The SuperNOVA 1000 G5 costs about the same as the similar-capacity G3 model that it is destined to replace in EVGA's portfolio. Unfortunately, its performance is not up to the G3 unit's levels and to make matters worse, the overall noise output exceeds 43 dB(A), so this is not the ideal power supply for silent operating systems. U.S. tariffs put an end to EVGA's close cooperation with Super Flower, so EVGA turned to FSP which is a good OEM with reliable products, but it cannot meet the performance levels of the Leadex platforms, used in the G3 models.

Traditionally all high-end G products were made by Super Flower, but this is not the first time that FSP provides platforms to EVGA, since the G1+ family is based on an FSP platform.

The main features of the G5 line, which consists of four members with capacities ranging from 650W to 1000W, are the following:

  • Breathing Green LED through which you can monitor the operational status of the system. The breathing effect shows that the system is in operation, while a solid light means that the system is in standby.
  • 135mm FDB fan which is larger than the 130mm one used in the G3 models, while the dimensions of the PSU remain the same with 150mm depth.
  • Compatibility with the ATX v2.52 specification.
  • Ten-year warranty
  • According to EVGA the efficiency has been improved and the load regulation is tighter
We will start the evaluation of the G5 family with the strongest member, which has 1000W max power. With only 150mm depth, the power density of the 1000 G5 is impressive. The power supply utilizes a fully modular cable design, and its external design is appealing. What matters the most though in a PSU, is the internals, but still many people want even the power supply to look good. 

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
Max. DC Output1000W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold *
NoiseLAMBDA-S (40-45 dB[A]) *
Modular✓ (Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA13512XF-A25)
Semi-Passive Operation✓ (Selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 150mm
Weight1.75 kg (3.86 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 Years

* Not certified yet by Cybenetics. According to our measurements the PSU falls into this noise category. There is no efficiency (ETA) classification, because of the high vampire power which puts it off Cybenetics' charts.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242483.330.5
Watts120999.6156
Total Max. Power (W)1000
Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm) 4818AWGNo
SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)31218AWGNo
4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (100mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

A huge load of connectors is provided, including two EPS and eight PCIe along with twelve SATA connectors. All cables are long and it is nice to see them free from in-line caps. Not all are perfect though: the distance between the peripheral connectors is too small at 100mm and thicker, 16AWG, gauges should be used, on the cables that will have to handle increased loads (ATX, EPS and PCIe).

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x HY GBJ2506P (600V, 25A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETS2x ROHM R6030KNX (600V, 30A, 0.13Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x ROHM SCS308AM (650V, 8A @ 105°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Rubycon (450V, 560uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXK)
Main Switchers2x Infineon IPA80R310CE (800V, 10.6A @ 100°C, 0.31Ohm)
Reset Switch1x Infineon IPD80R2K8CE (800V, 1.1A @ 100°C, 2.8Ohm)
APFC/Switching ControllerFSP 6600 IC
TopologyPrimary side: Two Power-Switch Active Clamp Reset Forward Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETS4x Infineon IPP020N06N (60V, 120A @ 100°C, 2mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters:4x Infineon BSC042N03LS (30V, 59A @ 100°C, 4.2mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Rubycon (3-6,000 @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, YXF) Polymers: 15x United Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelProtechnic Electric MGA13512XF-A25 (135mm, 12V, 0.38A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x CET CEF02N7G FET (700V, 1.3A @ 100°C, 6.75Ohm)
Standby PWM ControllerFSP 6601 IC
This looks to be an upgraded version of the platform found in the EVGA G1+ models. The build quality is high, and all parts that FSP used are good and will easily outlive the provided warranty. Our only objection is the topology used on the primary side. Typically the Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology cannot meet the performance of half-bridge and full-bridge topologies. Its primary assets are the long hold-up times with smaller bulk caps and the lower production cost because a smaller number of parts is required.

The transient filtering stage is complete and the NTC thermistor, which protects against large inrush currents, is supported by a bypass relay. Finally, the single bridge rectifier can handle up to 25 Amperes.

Usually, a 1000W PSU requires a bulk cap with at least 820uF capacity, to achieve a longer than 17ms hold-up time. Nevertheless, thanks to the ACRF topology the 1000 G5 manages this with a 560uF bulk cap, which of course costs less than a higher capacity one.

The ACRF topology uses two main switching FETs and another one as a reset switch.

On the secondary side, the +12V FETs are bolted on a small heat sink. A couple of VRMs is fed by the +12V rail and generates the minor rails.

All filtering caps are of high quality. Besides electrolytics, many polymer caps are also used.

The front side of the modular PCB hosts a number polymer caps.

The daughter-board that hosts the supervisor IC.

The soldering quality is very good.

The cooling fan measures 135mm across and uses a fluid dymanic bearing. It is a high-speed fan that is driven by an aggressive speed profile, so don't expect it to be quiet, especially under high loads and increased operating temperatures.

  • refillable 05 October 2019 10:24
    Why the higher number tho, the G3 runs circles around this thing.
  • NightHawkRMX 05 October 2019 10:39
    I hope pricing can reflec its sub g3 performance.

    Its not bad, just not impressive.
  • Darkbreeze 05 October 2019 17:06
    It is a sad day indeed when EVGA's most go to series falls to this kind of offering. Hopefully, this will be much like the B3 units, and fade quickly away when they realize that their core market for the G2/G3/G5 type units aren't lemmings like those likely to buy the lower end offerings. Couple of bad reviews on the B3 models and that was about the last we heard of them. Maybe this will be the same and EVGA will do what is necessary to get this fixed. In light of the ongoing issues with relationships with Chinese partners, it would be a welcome change to see some of the more influential companies looking into creating facilities elsewhere, although I know that is an unlikely prospect give the considerations of rare earth material and other resource availability.
  • jonnyguru 05 October 2019 17:34
    refillable said:
    Why the higher number tho, the G3 runs circles around this thing.

    Apparently, EVGA burned the Super Flower bridge.
  • NightHawkRMX 05 October 2019 17:39
    Which is kind of a shame in a way.

    Some of their superflower derived psus were nice.
  • A Very Dangerous Cat 06 October 2019 00:42
    Darkbreeze said:
    when they realize that their core market for the G2/G3/G5 type units aren't lemmings
    Most of them are, though. Consumers are real stupid.
  • Darkbreeze 06 October 2019 01:11
    Obviously you didn't read what I said, when I said "their core market for the G2/G3 type units". Those are not the stupid consumers.

    The stupid consumers, are buying the W1, N1, B1, G1, BQ and BT type units. They are not buying higher end GQ, B2, P2 or T2 type units.

    The stupid consumers are the ones who can't be bothered to read legitimate, reliable reviews. They can't even be bothered to ask somebody who HAS read them, for advice or guidance.
  • NightHawkRMX 06 October 2019 01:52
    I like to think of them as more ignorant or uninformed rather than stupid.
  • Darkbreeze 06 October 2019 01:54
    Definitely, some are just ignorant and some are just uninformed. Don't tell me you haven't come across a a good many that were, well, leaning a bit further towards the end of the spectrum.
  • Unolocogringo 06 October 2019 02:31
    Darkbreeze said:
    Definitely, some are just ignorant and some are just uninformed. Don't tell me you haven't come across a a good many that were, well, leaning a bit further towards the end of the spectrum.
    Thank you !!!!
    I needed a laugh
