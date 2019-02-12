EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GM PSU Review: Big Power In A Small Form Factor

Cross-Load Tests and Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

There's a small region where the efficiency lands between 92 and 94%. For a much larger part of the chart, it falls between 90 and 92%. For the most part, FSP's ACRF topology provides high efficiency levels without the extra components needed by half- and full-bridge topologies.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We apply half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The daughterboard hosting the minor rails' DC-DC converters gets quite hot. After all, we're pushing the 5V and 3.3V rails with 12A of load each. Other areas demonstrate low enough temperatures thanks to a highly efficient platform.

