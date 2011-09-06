Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

BD-R Dual-Layer Write Performance

Verbatim’s dual-layer discs are also quite fast, though most drives can’t push these to the limit.

Asus climbs to 8x almost instantly and stops there, averaging 7.46x for the entire burn.

Using eSATA, LG’s BE12LU30 takes a little longer to reach 8x and settles for a 7.13x average using Verbatim’s 6x discs.

Plextor reports P-CAV, but appears to use Z-CLV for Verbatim’s dual-layer 6x media, resulting in a slower 5.55x average.

Dropping to USB 2.0 hurts LG a little, though at 5.48x average, it’s still nearly as fast as Plextor.

On the other hand, eSATA doesn’t help Plextor’s PX-LB980UE whatsoever.