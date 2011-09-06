Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

BD-R Dual-Layer Write Performance
Verbatim’s dual-layer discs are also quite fast, though most drives can’t push these to the limit.
Asus climbs to 8x almost instantly and stops there, averaging 7.46x for the entire burn.
Using eSATA, LG’s BE12LU30 takes a little longer to reach 8x and settles for a 7.13x average using Verbatim’s 6x discs.
Plextor reports P-CAV, but appears to use Z-CLV for Verbatim’s dual-layer 6x media, resulting in a slower 5.55x average.
Dropping to USB 2.0 hurts LG a little, though at 5.48x average, it’s still nearly as fast as Plextor.
On the other hand, eSATA doesn’t help Plextor’s PX-LB980UE whatsoever.
(I do not know if this is possible?) A lot of people still burn audio CDs and for this the burn quality is normally essential
http://www.tomshardware.com/gallery/bd-sl-scan-ASUS,0101-302721-9789-0-0-0-jpg-.html See no errors know no errors.
Not true. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ESATAp
I already have the bracket for eSATAp where I have the power supply connected using the 12v/5v molex cable.
Let me be more specific: USB 3.0 is primarily for portable devices, eSATA is primarily for stationary devices, and eSATAp is something in the middle that doesn't have enough power for "big" drives such as these.
The purpose of eSATAp WAS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of eSATA. But the purpose of USB 3.0 IS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of PCIe. This is a was vs is debate, Windows XP is still great too but many people have simply quit using it.
Hey, I remember external SCSI too!
BTW, some of these drives DO support eSATA. Forget the P, a USB power connector won't power these drives!
You don't get it. You actually connect the power supply power cable to the back side of the eSATAp connector. It gets the full 12v and 5v load.