GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
Whereas a single GeForce GTX 680 trumped one Radeon HD 7970 in in our launch coverage, two Radeon HD 7970s throw down the gauntlet early on by returning a higher 3Dmark 11 suite score.
Can the Tahiti-based boards repeat this performance once we step into the game tests?
You do have to look at the high resolution benchmarks to see actual crossfire results, as 1080p benchmarks are being bottlenecked by the CPU.
Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?
Great review as usual. All your hard work is appreciated.