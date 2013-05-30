The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: Battlefield 3

These charts contain all of the data you saw in Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born, with GeForce GTX 770 added in. I’m not going to totally bore you with redundant analysis—I’ll keep it short, sweet, and pertinent to Nvidia’s new card.

GeForce GTX 770 is quantifiably faster than the older GTX 680 in Battlefield 3 at 2560x1440, but just a hair slower than Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. That’s one frame per second away, though. We’ll call it a tie unless the frame time variance numbers give us something to worry about.

The grey line is AMD’s single-GPU flagship and the red line is Nvidia’s latest. The two trade barbs through our 90-second run, pretty much matching each other’s performance.

GeForce GTX 770 and Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition deliver the two lowest frame time variance results, again compelling us to call this one a tie.

It’ll be interesting to compare these results to the multi-GPU numbers in just a bit…