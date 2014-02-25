What Does It Take To Turn The PC Into A Hi-Fi Audio Platform?

Four Devices Tested: From $2000 Down To $2

All of our tests were run on a PC with Windows 7 x64. For the most part, the machine's specs aren't really relevant, except for the fact that the motherboard hosting our Realtek ALC889 codec is Asus' Rampage III Formula.

The following devices are included, covering price points from $2000 down to $2.

Foobar2000 sources, with the WASAPI sources circled in red

Benchmark Media DAC2 HGC JDSLabs O2+ODAC Asus Xonar Essence STX Realtek ALC889 Price ~$2000 ~$290 (including AC adapter) $190 ~$2 (OEM in volume) Format External USB Device External USB Device Internal PCIe card On-board codec Driver version 1.61 Native USB Audio 7.12.8.1794 6.0.1.7023 DSP Chip Custom FPGA N/A Asus AV100(C-Media CMI8788) Realtek ALC889 DAC Chip ESS SABRE32 ES9018 ESS SABRE32 ES9023 TI PCM1792A Realtek ALC889 I/V conversion 2 x TI LME49860/LME4562 2 x JRC NJM4556AD 2 x TI LME49860/LME4562 (1) Realtek ALC889 Buffer TI LME49600TS Custom 4 x NJM4556D stage TI TPA6120A2 Realtek ALC889 PCM audio support Up to 176.4/192 kHz samplingUp to 24-bit word length Up to 96 kHz sampling (2)Up to 24-bit word length Up to 192 kHz sampling (3)Up to 24-bit word length Up to 176.4/192 kHz sampling (4)Up to 24-bit word length DSD audio support Natively supported via DoP Not supported Not supported (5) Formally supported, but couldn't get it to work

Notes:

The STX has swappable socketed op-amps. We replaced the native 2 x JRC2114D (which are also very good) with 2 x TI LME49860/LME4562, the same ones used in the DAC2. Does not support 88.2 kHz Does not support 88.2/176.4 kHz Did not support 88.2 or 176.4 kHz in our test at 16- or 24-bit depth The PCM1792A DAC does support DSD, but unfortunately, the C-Media CMI8788 does not, hence the lack of this capability on the card

Despite the higher product series number, the ESS Sabre ES9023 DAC is, on paper, inferior to the ES9018. That doesn't imply an audible difference, though.