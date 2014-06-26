System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: 3DMark And PCMark

The new build faces sound defeat in 3DMark Professional, though the margin between it and the previous $1600 build is small enough to leave a little hope for real-world gaming analysis. This quarter's configuration looks a little better in PCMark 8's Work suite, though its storage scores are merely par. Then again, that's significantly better than what Don achieved yesterday using a single mechanical hard drive.

It's hard to guess why the Creative and Home scores from Don’s previous $1600 machine are so high, but I'm not worrying about them, since they don't count towards our final performance comparison. I just wish he’d tell me his secrets.