LG G3 Smartphone Review: A Plethora Of Pixels And A Laser!

Results: GPGPU Benchmarks

CompuBenchRS

CompuBenchRS tests the compute performance of multi-core systems supporting the RenderScript API (a component of the Android operating system). The compute API is similar to CUDA or OpenCL, and can distribute parallel tasks across all compute cores, including the CPU and GPU (as of Android 4.2, RenderScript is expanded to run on the GPU, in addition to the CPU of supported systems). On compute-capable GPUs, the benchmark runs on the graphics engine. Otherwise, the tests stress CPU cores. CompuBenchRS sub-tests cover the following categories: Computer Vision (Face Detection), 3D Graphics (Provence - ray tracing), Image Processing (Gaussian Blur, Histogram), Physics (Particle Simulation – 4K), and Throughput (Julia Set, Ambient Occlusion).

LG's G3 performs well in the Face Detection test, edging out the Galaxy S5 and almost equaling the Note 4. The OnePlus One runs this test on the CPU, highlighting the performance gains available when using GPU-accelerated compute.

Inconsistent results are common when running these RenderScript tests, and here we see the G3 reverse its position relative to the other Snapdragon 801 devices. It doesn’t perform much better than the Snapdragon 600 in the Oppo N1.

We continue to see mixed performance in the remainder of the RenderScript benchmarks. The G3 tops the chart in the Graphics test, but falls near the bottom in Physics. While the G3 matches the Galaxy S5’s performance in the Julia throughput test, it’s well off the pace of the OnePlus One.