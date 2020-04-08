What Is Nvidia Max-Q Graphics? A Basic Definition

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that’s able to handle demanding titles or high-resolution gaming but don’t want the thickness, weight and loud fans that often come with gaming laptops, a PC running an Nvidia Max-Q graphics card may be the answer.

When shopping for a gaming laptop, you’ll probably run into models featuring some sort of Max-Q graphics card, such as an “RTX 2080 Max-Q.” Max-Q is a graphics card technology Nvidia first launched in 2017 that allows the rendering horsepower of the company’s higher-end graphics cards -- previously reserved for desktop PCs or very bulky gaming laptops--to fit in a slimmer form factor that's more like mainstream laptops. There are Max-Q versions of Nvidia’s GTX and RTX graphics cards, but there is no AMD equivalent to Nvidia’s Max-Q.

If you’re wondering about the unique name, the term Max-Q is one that Nvidia borrowed from the aerospace world. As Nvidia detailed in a blog post, Max-Q is when a spacecraft has its maximum dynamic pressure. Go figure.

But for PCs, Max-Q is about allowing laptops to run Nvidia graphics technology while still being thinner, quieter and more energy-efficient than other gaming laptops. In general, graphics cards require substantial heat management, which leads to bulky, loud cooling systems and the thick and heavy shape of typical gaming laptops.

Max-Q graphics cards are meant to to optimize efficiency and cooling systems so you can run heavy graphics workloads, such as 4K gaming, on a laptop that doesn’t look like a heavily ventilated, noisy, chunky PC from the ‘90s. Max-Q laptops aim to have a peak noise level of 40dBA from a 25cdm (cubic decimeter) distance and when facing “average” gaming workloads and room temperatures.

Again, Max-Q graphics cards are only found in laptops. You wouldn’t buy one to equip your gaming desktop or custom PC build. Laptop vendors currently making laptops with Max-Q graphics cards are Acer, Alienware, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer. You can find a full list of Max-Q laptops here.

How Do Max-Q Graphics Cards Work?

Max-Q graphics cards are able to fit in thin laptops due to Nvidia optimizing them for “peak efficiency.” So rather than ramping up the clock speed, voltages and memory bus to deliver the best performance, they are tuned to deliver the best performance possible in a given thermal envelope or at a given level of sound output. According to the company, chips, drivers, the control system and thermal and electrical components are carefully engineered for Max-Q graphics cards.

Max-Q laptops still have cooling systems, but their makers have to carefully construct things like thermal and electrical designs, heatpipes, heatsinks, efficiency energy regulators, quality--yet quieter--fans and other components.

Last week, Nvidia announced the capabilities of its second generation of Max-Q, which features efficiency-focused improvements over its predecessor and will be available in laptops arriving this year.

This includes the introduction of Dynamic Boost, which introduces a more flexible way for a laptop to share its thermal capabilities between the graphics silicon and the CPU. With Dynamic Boost, the Max-Q graphics card will use up to 15W more power--for up to 10% better performance and higher frame rates--when the CPU's workload is lightened. One example of when a laptop often won't need a CPU's full power is during gaming -- especially if that chip has a lot of CPU cores and threads.

The new Max-Q cards can also support Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology announced last week. It helps laptop battery life by switching over to the CPU's integrated graphics for less intense workloads, such as web surfing or watching videos. Advanced Optimus Technology, which now also works with Nvidia G-Sync, is only available in the Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i so far.

Are Max-Q Graphics as Powerful as Regular Mobile Graphics?

Max-Q graphics cards are generally slightly less powerful than their native counterpart (i.e. you can expect slightly lower frame rates from a laptop running an RTX 2080 Max-Q than one running a regular mobile RTX 2080, for example). In testing, we've found an RTX 2070 Max-Q laptop to about tie with an RTX 2060 non-Max-Q laptop. Ultimately, Max-Q imposes a power limit that feeds into lower clocks, so very different GPUs end up performing at a similar level.

But when comparing a Max-Q to a non-Max-Q laptop, the former should still be thinner, lighter and quieter than the other, as well as less expensive (assuming all else is equal).

This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary.

